Carlos Sainz and his co-driver Lucas Cruz, during the prologue stage held this Saturday around Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The first 129 kilometers of the Dakar 2021 have already thrown the first news. Nothing was expected of them. But the Dakar has these things. Surprise, drama and improvement, incentives that dazzle even the most incredulous. And especially, after a 2020 plagued with all that, the Dakarians want more. This Saturday, a prologue stage on the shores of the Red Sea, whose times only counted to establish the starting order for the first real special, this Sunday on the way to Bisha – an oasis in the western part of Saudi Arabia from which some of the best and most popular dates in the country come out – left last year’s car champion Carlos Sainz (X-Raid / Mini) behind, with a flat tire, and his first wishes shattered. He did not want to swallow a lot of dust on the first day of competition, but the 36 seconds given in just 11 kilometers of timed race (he changed the rubber at the end of the stage) will lead him to start from 28th position. And to swallow dust, yes.

The Madrilenian (58 years old) will leave very far from Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota / Gazoo Racing), the pilot who never saves anything, not even in a preview of the toughest raid raid in the world, who arrived first on the line goal.



The Qatari, winner of the Andalusia Rally last October, a scenario in which those who aspire, at least, to reach Jeddah on January 15, after 12 stages and more than 7,600 kilometers traveled, measured forces, is one of the main rivals de Sainz, who never takes his eyes off his X-Raid teammate, Frenchman Stéphane Peterhansel. The fourth in contention, as long as the newcomers do not rebel against the veterans, is Sebastian Loëb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme), who returns to the race after a year of absence and hopes not only to win stages, as he has done since his debut in 2016 and so on every year until 2019. Although you are not sure (like most) that your car will hold the pull.

“We know that a vehicle that is completed in October rarely wins the Dakar in January,” he assumed just before arriving in Jeddah, the starting point and destination of the second Dakar held in Saudi Arabia. His teammate, Nani Roma, this time represents the Dakarian spirit in all its complexity: his career this 2021 will consist of resisting and aspiring to everything without forcing himself to anything. Just a few days before taking the plane to Yedda, the Catalan was left without his co-pilot, Dani Oliveras, positive for covid. Not only has all the work of the last few months been ruined; adapting to the messages of a teammate, Alexandre Winocq (French), with whom he has never competed and in another language will not be easy for the champion of the 2014 edition.

Precisely that year in which the final podium had a very Spanish flavor was that of Marc Coma’s penultimate blows in the motorcycle category. His victory in 2015 marks the end of an era in which the two-wheel race revolved around only two proper names, his own and that of the French Cyril Després. The withdrawal of both left the orphan category of leaders, but also attractive as had not been seen in years. Toby Price’s triumph in 2016 (he repeated in 2019) gave way to a different competition: faster, more open, without concessions. The youth of the protagonists – Ricky Brabec, the last champion, is 29 years old – and the passion for motocross of the majority have influenced the philosophy of the race.

Laia Sanz, to the contrary

Price (KTM) and Brabec (the first Honda to win the Dakar Rally) remain among the favorites. But they share the bill with at least eight other riders: with the Spanish Joan Barreda (Honda), for example, or with his teammate Kevin Benavides; with the Husqvarna pilots Pablo Quintanilla or Luciano Benavides; with the French Van Beveren (Yamaha) or the other two official KTM riders and once test winners Matthias Walkner (2018) and Sam Sunderland (2017); without forgetting Laia Sanz (Gas Gas), always on the wrong foot and always admirable – this time she arrived in Saudi Arabia after having contracted Lyme disease, caused by a tick bite: just a few weeks ago she was still undergoing a treatment with antibiotics. or to Jaume Betriu (FN Speed), the best rookie of the last edition.

For the most vulnerable bikes, this will be a tough test as ever, although some changes are imposed: each participant will have only six tires to cover the entire rally and penalties for changing the engine are also added when changing the second piston ; pilots are also required to wear vests equipped with airbag, as it happens in MotoGP.

The direction of the race has decided to complicate their lives – the roadbook, with the route drawn and the dangers, it will be handed out just before the start of each stage, so that it cannot be studied by the fastest riders the afternoon before — while having listened to their complaints. The landscapes and dunes of Saudi Arabia fell in love with the participants in 2020, but they did not like a route in which speed prevailed and which ended in tragedy with the fatal accident of one of the most popular and successful characters: Paulo Gonçalves. His death (the Dutchman Edwin Straver also died) has resonated in the head of David Castera, Dakar director, who has designed a test in which navigation will command more than engine power. There will be new scenarios – the stages of specials are totally new – and fewer fast tracks.