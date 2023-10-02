‘At the bottom there is room’ will bring more than one surprise with the premiere of its chapter 317 on América TV screens. In the preview of this new episode you can see Benjamín going to look for July in Las Nuevas Lomas, while Cristóbal tries to interrupt the moment. On the other hand, something happens in Joel’s workshop that makes Jimmy and Gaspar scream. Furthermore, after having spoken with Alessia and listening to the Gonzales, ‘Happy’ calls Kimberly to confront her and clarify her feelings towards him.

Keep reading our complete and detailed guide with all the information about ‘There is room at the bottom’ so you don’t miss this new and exciting chapter. Here we tell you how to watch the América TV series LIVE and ONLINE.

When is chapter 317 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 317 ‘There is room at the bottom’ premieres TODAY, Monday, October 2, 2023. As seen in the episode’s trailer, after a night of partying, Benjamín will go look for July at the Gonzales house and, when they meet, Cristóbal will appear to try to interrupt the moment. On the other hand, after having listened to ‘Pepe’ and Alessia’s family, ‘Happy’ meets Kimberly in a park to confront her about what happened at the nightclub.

What time to watch chapter 315 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

‘There is room at the bottom’ It is broadcast on América TV screens, starting at 8:40 pm. On the other hand, if you are not in national territory and do not want to miss this exciting episode, we leave you the schedules according to the broadcast countries of ‘AFHS’.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States (Pacific)

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day)

Benjamín was enchanted by July at the nightclub and, apparently, Cristóbal became jealous. Photo: América TV

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is site 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ through America TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view ‘There is room at the bottom’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.