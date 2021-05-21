The Ministry of Energy defined a 29% recomposition in income from electric generators.

The increase will be for the so-called “base energy” plants (older plants, which are already mostly amortized), and applicable since February 2021.

It will be because of the electricity they deliver to the system, but will not carry over to user invoices: the increase will be covered with state subsidies.

During the past year, the Government did not increase what the mills receive. Energy estimates that this freeze generated savings in generation costs of $ 12,641 million in 2020 and for 2021 an additional of $ 33,364 million is estimated.

The “base energy” plants they do not have a specific supply contract. Cammesa’s payment is for operation and maintenance, “excluding the cost of fuel and investments for expansion or major maintenance,” according to official sources.

The impact of this resolution is different depending on the generator. There are some that have more “base energy” and others with other, more modern technology, with other contracts and forms of supply.

The increase in annual income will be 26%, which will be implemented through an increase in remuneration values ​​of 29% from February 2021, according to official sources. The data was verified by companies in the sector.

Remuneration for “base energy” is one of the components of the system. Cammesa also remunerates other types of energy, at higher values. For that reason, the higher the electricity consumption and the lower the increase in tickets, the State must take charge of higher subsidies to cover Cammesa’s costs.

Last year, the Executive Branch decided remove subsidies from large electricity users, who use it with commercial purposes. They are those who have been buying through distributors.

Through a resolution, they were equated with customers who buy directly from the wholesale electricity market (MEM). That decision impacted small companies, that speak of a rise in costs of between 30% and 50%.

According to official sources, this measure generated savings of $ 29,000 million. The Government estimates that last year’s savings in the payment of “base energy”, added to the equalization of large users (they will pay the same through distributors as if they buy direct) supposes a fiscal saving of $ 75,000 million.

Anyway, Cammesa planned to spend more than $ 440,000 million. With the 9% increase in rates for users in Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires, the researchers at the Mosconi Institute estimate that they will need -at least- another $ 140 billion in subsidies.

The light increases are uneven. In Santa Fe and the provinces, they can reach 42%, while in Buenos Aires they are 9%. This situation forces the State to have to subsidize most of the electricity costs of Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires.

NE.