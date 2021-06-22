More and more nurses are being trained in the Netherlands. Last academic year, 9.1 thousand students started a higher vocational education to become a nurse, 12 percent more than the year before. The enthusiasm for the nursing education in MBO remained the same with 10.1 thousand new students. This is evident from a study published on Wednesday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

The intake in the higher professional education nursing program has more than doubled this year compared to ten years ago, the first year for which Statistics Netherlands has the figures. The increase started mainly in the past two years, due to the abolition of the numerus fixus on most of these programs since the 2019-2020 academic year. The extent to which the increased interest in the courses has to do with the corona pandemic has not been investigated.

Healthcare is facing a major staff shortage. The fact that hospitals became overloaded during the corona crisis was mainly due to a lack of nurses. Even before the corona crisis, hospitals were already short of about 13,000 employees. In addition to nurses, hospitals are desperate for, for example, anesthesiologists and surgical assistants. Now that the virus has been contained, extra people are needed to catch up on the delayed care.

The increasing number of nurses in training may reduce the staff shortage somewhat, although it does not appear to be sufficient. For example, the Capacity Body previously calculated that a third more ICU nurses must be trained to meet future demand.