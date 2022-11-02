To this day one of the biggest crossovers in pop culture has it Fortnitea game that has managed to bring together several famous franchises ranging from the heroes of Marvel Even video game characters. This party was not going to miss familiar faces from starwars What the Mandalorianand while it could be enough, it seems that there are already more guests.

The new update of the game leads us to that Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa Y Han Soloclassic characters from the franchise, have decided to join these court battles battle royale. This is through the week Skywalkerthe same in which users must use their best skills to take them as a gift before everything ends on November 8.

Here the official trailer:

It is worth mentioning that the heroes do not come alone to the battle of Fortnite, given that they also come armed with the franchise’s iconic lightsabers, specifically their character colors. Which can be found in chests or simply lying on the ground.

Here we tell you what are the sets that come with each character:

Luke Skywalker Bundle

– Luke Skywalker costume, which includes three versions: farmer, jedi and jedi knight.

– Remote Training Droid backpacking accessory.

– Pickaxe Projectile Rifle.

– X-34 Ground Speeder hang glider.

Leia Organa Bundle

– Leia Organa costume, which includes three versions: princess, rebel and rebel without a helmet.

– R2-D2 backpacking accessory.

– Electrostaff Pickaxe.

Han Solo Bundle

Han Solo costume, including three versions: Smuggler, smug scoundrel and lousy.

Millennium Falcon backpacking accessory.

Vibrolance Pickaxe.

Remember that more information can be found on the official page of Fortnite.

The game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Fortnite