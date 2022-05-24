The Sprint races, introduced for the first time during last season and re-proposed in the same issue (three) this year, continue to make the whole world of Formula 1 and beyond talk animatedly. Before the start of this championship there was a lot of talk among the teams about the possibility of bringing the total of the 100 km mini-races disputed on Saturday up to six. However, the center and back teams opposed, because Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari asked for an increase in the budget cap – as a ‘guarantee’ to cover expenses and potential damage to the cars – judged excessive by the rest of the grid, McLaren in the lead. Recently, with a view to 2023, it seemed that an agreement had finally been found for double the number by Sprint.

But this time, somewhat surprisingly, it was there to get in the way FIA. President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, he was accused of greed by F1 and the teams for this. There are certainly frictions at the moment between the FIA ​​and the Circus, but the top manager of world motoring has tried to explain his point of view, suggesting that he wants to take time before expressing a definitive opinion. “I didn’t ask for more money, but if I had asked for it I would have liked to use it in the right way, to invest in adequate sport regulation – said Ben Sulayem al Daily Mail – Formula 1 is at its peak. So we at the FIA ​​need the resources to govern the technical and financial aspect of a billion dollar sport in order to respect it. We must be able to comply with these standards “.

“I am in favor of racing if this is the right thing to do – continued the boss of the FIA, but also making it clear that don’t be in any hurry – I’m not saying it’s the wrong thing. I’m saying there is time to decide. This proposal is for 2023, not this season. We have what is called a democracy – then pointed out Ben Sulayem – F1 votes, teams vote and I vote. If you then say that I cannot abstain or take time to study the proposals, then you are not allowing me the freedom of democracy“.