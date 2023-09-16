Mercedes-Benz continues its long tradition of sporty and elegant automobiles with a new stand-alone series. With its expressive design, its exclusive comfort equipment to achieve maximum individuality and very sporty driving performance. The new two-door CLE Coupé model will begin shipping in November while the convertible version will be launched next year.

Its long wheelbase, short front overhang and slightly longer rear, as well as pronounced wheel arches and large wheels, have always been associated with the German brand’s coupes. In the new CLE Coupé the result exudes strength and dynamism. The progressively leaning front end with a lowered bonnet, the flat LED headlights in a unique design and the newly designed three-dimensional radiator grille also guarantee a very elegant appearance. The strong lines on the long hood house the powerful four- or six-cylinder engines.

Interior space is also one of the CLE Coupé’s strong points. At 4.85 meters long, 1.86 meters wide and 1.43 millimeters high, the new two-door Mercedes is the largest coupe in the medium-high segment of the market and offers much more space than its “brother” of the C-Class Coupé. The trunk has 420 liters of capacity, 60 liters more than the C-Class and can easily accommodate three golf bags. Inside, the stand-out 12.3-inch fully digital instrumentation screen, the driver-oriented 11.9-inch central screen in a vertical, easy-to-use arrangement and the dynamic ambient lighting with 64 colors draw attention.

Another highlight are the fully sporty design front seats, developed exclusively for the CLE Coupé. For the first time in Mercedes-Benz, the front seats are not unlocked by a lever, but by a handle located on the upper edge of the backrest. With the new electronic architecture and the third generation of the MBUX infotainment system, the new CLE Coupé is one of the star brand’s most intelligent models and offers an interactive entertainment experience and a new level of personalization with automated comfort functions .

The CLE Coupé sets the standard in efficiency thanks to electrification. All engines are mild-hybrid hybrids with an integrated starter generator and a 48-volt electrical system. You can choose between four-cylinder units and, as a more powerful variant, a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder gasoline engine. Both turbodiesel and gasoline engines have a turbocharger and a second-generation integrated starter-alternator that provides more power in the low rev range. The ISG alternator-starter includes the 48-volt electrical system that makes possible functions such as coasting, overcharging or energy recovery and thus allows significant consumption savings. Another advantage: the engines start very quickly and comfortably. As a result, the automatic start-stop function is almost imperceptible, as is coasting with the engine off. Thanks to a new battery, the power of the electric motor has increased from 15 to 17 kW compared to other series. The boost torque is now an additional 200 newton-meters.

The most powerful engine is the six-cylinder in-line gasoline engine with a displacement of 3 liters. This version called CLE 450 4MATIC registers a combined fuel consumption of 7.8 liters and develops 381 horsepower with 500 newton-meters of torque and thus achieves the sportiest driving performance of the range. The four-cylinder gasoline engine is available in two power levels: with 204 horsepower in the CLE 200 version and with 200 horsepower in the 220 d turbodiesel version. The CLE 300 4Matic gasoline model with 4-wheel drive produces 258 horsepower. Under the hood of the CLE 220 d Coupé (combined consumption of just 4.7 litres) is the four-cylinder turbodiesel engine powered by a turbocharger with variable turbine geometry, tuned so that the power unit responds quickly and develops its power. more progressively. Electrification also includes the use of an electric compressor for the air conditioning system.

Maximum security



The 9G-TRONIC transmission has been refined for the adaptation of the ISG starter-alternator system and is used in all CLE models. The electric motor, power electronics and transmission cooler have been moved to the gearbox. The 4MATIC all-wheel drive has also been perfected. The dynamics of the new CLE Coupé benefit from a chassis lowered by 15 millimeters. Thanks to the Dynamic Body Control system, with continuously adjustable damping on the front and rear axles in combination with rear axle steering, both optionally offered with the Technology package, a particularly agile and at the same time comfortable ride is guaranteed. The extensive standard equipment also includes the active braking system, the lane-keeping assistant, the parking package with reversing camera and the Distronic active distance assistant.

Parking assistant with memory is also available for the CLE Coupé. It can remember parking processes such as arrival and departure from the home garage. The driver sits behind the wheel and goes through the parking process once. If the vehicle approaches the learned starting position, the parking process can be started conveniently via the central display. The driver supervises the parking process. If obstacles are detected, the vehicle stops until they are removed. The memory parking assistant can remember individual parking processes in up to five different locations. You can learn to park and exit a parking space anywhere, up to a maximum of 100 meters in each case.