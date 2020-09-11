The dying toll within the areas with elevated pace limits is thrice lower than in the remaining, based on Avtodor statistics. With a rise within the size of such sections, the accident fee decreases. Is it attainable to say that pace doesn’t kill and whether or not it’s essential to additional enhance the permitted threshold, Izvestia sorted out

Is the pace protected?

“If we speak in regards to the variety of accidents at high-speed sections, it stays virtually unchanged. In 2018 – 208, in 2019 – 208, even if the size of the high-speed sections is growing, ”Tatiana Shadrina, head of the Avtodor press service, informed Izvestia.

Photograph: Izvestia / Pavel Bednyakov

The dying toll on sections with a excessive pace restrict (110 and 130 km / h) per 100 km of the highway is 3 instances lower than on the remaining. In response to the statistics supplied by Avtodor, with a rise within the size of those sections with an elevated pace restrict, the principle accident charges (the variety of deaths) from 2017 to June 2020 decreased by a mean of twenty-two.5%.

Harmful cruise

“The most secure pace will not be quick, however fixed, it have to be steady. On a highway of 300 km, it’s higher to maintain a continuing 90 km / h than to maneuver with a continuously ragged and altering pace. And that is precisely what occurs with us on most roads, “auto professional Igor Morzharetto defined to Izvestia.

Driving on the autobahn at a pace of 90 km / h below hearth from cameras is completely painful, believes – the coordinator of “Blue Buckets” Pyotr Shkumatov

“You continuously look not on the highway, however on the speedometer, whether or not you’ve exceeded it. Such driving is feasible solely on a cruise, and on a cruise, if it isn’t lively, individuals merely press a button and are distracted from the highway. In consequence, one of the extreme accidents happens – hitting an impediment. If the motive force doesn’t press the button, however really drives the automobile, then the eye will not be scattered, ”he mentioned.

Part of the freeway M-11 “Moscow – St. Petersburg” Photograph: TASS / Sergey Bobylev

At present, the regulation permits the highway proprietor to set a restrict of 130 km / h on some sections. Up to now, solely Avtodor can use this proper on sections of the M-11 (alongside all the highway – 336 km) and M-4 (alongside the 27 km part). As a reminder, on the opposite highways of the corporate – M-3 and M-1 – a restrict of 110 km / h is about.

Your restrict has been elevated

If quick sections are protected, why not enhance the utmost pace restrict?

In June, Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich mentioned that the potential for growing the pace of visitors on the Central Ring Street (TsKAD) to 150 km / h is being mentioned.

“Many are afraid of a pointy soar in accidents, however this could not occur, since many motorists are already driving at a pace of 150 km / h,” mentioned the coordinator of the “Blue Buckets” Pyotr Shkumatov. In response to him, one other plus is the discount in communication time between cities.

Igor Morzharetto disagrees with Shkumatov.

Photograph: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

– There’s a follow of non-penalties plus 20 km / h. When you enable 150 km / h, then motorists will drive 170 km / h. And that is already a harmful pace for all our roads.

On the identical time, the auto professional famous that if the highway corresponds to a excessive class, then a rise in pace doesn’t result in a rise in accidents. On the roads of the primary class, theoretically, the pace will be elevated, but it surely have to be harmonized with the chances of the highway, Morjaretto mentioned.

One other 150?

The problem of accelerating the pace restrict to 150 km / h on the sections of the M-11 and M-4 highways was mentioned on the discussion board “Progressive applied sciences and clever transport methods in highway building” held in Sochi the opposite day. Regardless of the encouraging statistics on accidents introduced by Avtodor, the outcomes of the dialogue have been blended.

Out of 1 and a half million Russian highways, solely 6,200 belong to classes IA, IB and are tailored to a rise within the pace restrict.

Photograph: RIA Novosti / Alexey Malgavko

The remainder of the routes, based on Anton Kozlov, Deputy Head of the Division for Building and Operation of Highways of the Federal Street Company, are merely not prepared. They’ve unregulated pedestrian crossings, there isn’t any trendy system for informing drivers about accidents and attainable emergency conditions on the highway, taking into consideration the truth that at a pace of 150 km / h a automobile travels 200 meters in 5 seconds. As well as, based on him, using studded tires, forming tracks, ought to be restricted on highways.

In response to Andrey Kazantsev, Director of the Avtodor Operations and Street Security Division, to extend the pace restrict to 150 km / h, the visitors guidelines should be corrected and even modified to bigger highway indicators in order that they’re higher seen at excessive speeds.

Like a Gazelle on new obstacles

One other vital facet is the necessities for obstacles. The consultant of the Prodmash plant, which produces the separators, Ivan Nemov, complained that they have been inadequate. To maintain the GAZelle weighing 3.5 tons and touring at a pace of 130 km / h, a fence with an power depth of 267 kJ is required. To cease it at a pace of 150 km / h, the power depth of the barrier should already be 355 kJ. On the identical time, now the norm for A1 class roads is 250 kJ. This restrict, based on Nemov, must be raised to at the least 350 kJ.

Photograph: RIA Novosti / Alexey Malgavko

Let’s make clear that the utmost pace of the GAZelle, declared by the producer, is 130 km / h. Judging by the information supplied by the Prodmash plant, the necessities for fences are sufficient to maintain a passenger automobile transferring at a pace of 150 km / h, however not sufficient for a loaded KamAZ already at a pace of 70 km / h. Subsequently, you must restrict the utmost pace of vehicles and buses on highways.

Oleg Ponarin, Deputy Head of the State Site visitors Security Inspectorate of Russia, who was current on the discussion board, usually expressed the opinion that one ought to attempt to enhance not the instantaneous permitted pace, however the general pace between settlements. With the compulsory introduction of elevated technical necessities: synthetic lighting and large shoulders.

Maybe all these discussions will have an effect on what the pace restrict for the Central Ring Street shall be: 130 or 150 km / h. Earlier it was reported {that a} resolution on this problem shall be made inside a 12 months.