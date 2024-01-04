For many people it is a fact that a PlayStation 5 Pro will go on sale within the next few months despite the fact that sony has not announced it yet, and within this framework data has begun to be distributed that may be accurate or some may not be as accurate as is thought. And now, alleged specifications have been made known on social networks, therefore, the networks are flooded with data that could indicate that we will even have the new console for this year in our hands.

The device is said to feature a custom eight-core Zen 2 CPU, possible double Tempest Engine performance, two shading engines, and an expanded SSD hard drive. The rumor was circulated by a leaker known as Tom Henderson, who also claimed that Sony was working on a slimmer PS5 model, getting it right in the end. So, things may be more real than you think.

Also, in the forums ResetEra, the device is said to be revealed in September next year. Earlier this January, leaker @Kepler_L2 suggested that the CPU upgrade is quite small compared to the current one PS5, and the new ResetEra user information includes some additional details. According to the Pro model, it will maintain the Zen2 architecture used in the current model, although with a higher maximum dynamic frequency.

These data were also given:

– 16 GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6. 256-bit memory bus with 576 GB/s memory bandwidth.

– GPU frequency target is 2.0 GHz. This puts dual-cast TFLOPs in the range of 28.67 maximum TFLOPs (224 (TMU) * 2 (ops, dual-cast) * 2 (center clock)) . 14.33 TFLOP if we ignore the double issue factor.

– Increased rasterization by 50 to 60% over Oberon and Oberon Plus, more than double the raw RT performance.

– The XDNA2 NPU will be introduced in order to accelerate Sony's custom temporal machine learning enhancement technique. This will be one of the main focuses of the PS5 Pro, as we saw with the checkerboard rendering for the PS4 Pro. The goal is an upscaled 4K output temporarily stable at 30+ FPS.

For now all these are rumors, so we will have to wait for official statements from sony.

Via: Wccftech

Editor's note: I don't think it is necessary to have a PS5 for this moment, since there are not many games on the market that are really worth it, unless they are thinking about the future, but they also cannot leave aside the market that they already have established. Surely it will go on sale, but this year I really don't think so.