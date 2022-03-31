Spain is very similar to Spain when it moves away from Madrid, especially in football but without ruling out other types of areas and considerations that are not relevant either… Or yes, we will see it in the course of the following lines. For now, let’s consider the visit of the Spanish National Team to Riazor a resounding success, which was not completely filled due to a small miscalculation: those from Catoira, which is a town located a hundred kilometers from A Coruña and with deep Viking roots , were not the ones to mobilize to show off halftime skins and show some support from the stands to their Icelandic relatives.

Chiquipark Spain, that young and plural Spain that does not ask for purity of blood from nationalized soccer players, nor does it demand a specific quota of national Madrid fans in its national team, applauded Álvaro Morata as if his parents were selling frozen foods in the Orzán and the kid had given his first steps in the sports city of Abegondo. Young voices but in time with Manolo’s bass drum, capable of singing the worn-out “alabín, alabán” in the 21st century as a sign of respect for traditions but, at the same time, dedicated to the modernity of a team that has been renewed in substance and form by Luis Enrique, despite the reluctance of a few million coaches and several dozen media speakers: far from Madrid, nobody seems to care about Gavi’s age or Pedri’s muscle mass, acclaimed by the Coruña public as the new great idols of the current national team.

It’s curious, right? While some experts – a fashionable profession, by the way, since it does not require qualifications – attribute the current drift of political life to a process of footballization, Spanish football is managing to scare away the politicization sought by another good number of experts -not necessarily the same – without losing the essence that gives the beautiful game much of its charm. Even in times of great sports consensus, such as the current ones, football continues to offer us the possibility of disagreeing, of elucubration, of proposing alternatives and even of “freaking out a lot”, which is a very typical expression among kids who already comb gray hair and exceed the forty years.

Some are more convinced by Dani Olmo and others sense more poison in Pino’s feet. Koke seems better to us alone than accompanied but, of course, Sergio Busquets is still there teaching and blocking the way for the Madrid native, Rodri and company. Éric García feels fragile until he dries up Mbappé in the Nations Cup and Guillamón suggests so many qualities that one no longer knows who to make the comparison. For the left back we have alternatives and alternatives, so many that it makes us want to reinvent the game and put them all together, including Angeliño and Javi Galán, who haven’t been called up yet but who knows. And so, between doubts and certainties, what has been built is an author team that excites children, pleases young people and unnerves a series of veterans who felt more like their own the National Team when seven was a name, not a number, and drinking canes was called drinking canes, not freedom.

