Measuring 41 feet (12.6 meters) in length, the Triton 410 HT will be officially presented by the Way Brasil shipyard at the Rio Boat Show, starting on April 29th. Even before launch, it has already been acquired by three buyers, one in the United States.

At a cost of R$ 1.7 million, the model can accommodate up to 14 people during the day and five overnight. It follows the trend of large leisure spaces with the amplitude of the aft square, the now traditional gourmet space and a submersible platform for safer sea bathing.

For Allan Cechelero, marketing director at Triton Yachts, the model fills a gap in the company’s portfolio, which already offers 38” and 47” models. (Lara Sant’Anna).

(Note published in the 1315 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)