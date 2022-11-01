Everyone knows by now that flying is not necessarily the greenest thing you can do. We’ve even come up with funny words like flight shame. You would therefore say that fewer flights are necessary for a more sustainable future, but the American United Airlines thinks that in six years’ time we will have to fly more short distances. This would actually be more sustainable, reports CNBC.

You can already guess that there is more to it. United Airlines invests in a hundred electric planes from the Swedish brand Heart Aerospace. These electric planes can reach 200 to 400 kilometers on a single charge and can carry 30 people. The airline sees these short electric flights as a more sustainable alternative to long journeys.

The planes will arrive from 2028

The first fully electric aircraft should be ready by 2028. United Airlines wants to use small local airports for short flights. This used to be the case, Anders Forslund of Heart Aerospace tells CNBC: “Back in the 1990s, there were hundreds of small community airfields, but that service is no longer offered.”

Short flights eventually became too expensive and many small airports stopped offering these air routes. Short flights may return in a few years. If you don’t have to be there three hours in advance (because you might as well drive), it could indeed become an easy way to travel for stretches of 300 to 400 kilometers.

Electric planes are cheaper than those with jet engines

The electric planes should be a lot cheaper than jet-powered planes, so the tickets shouldn’t be outrageously expensive either. Plus the planes could fly about 11 hours a day. It wouldn’t be a bad idea for Europe either; with a few transfers you can actually cross all of Europe.