The upbeat mood of a record release party at El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami-Dade County in USA, broke down when three men in ski masks jumped out of a stolen white Nissan 4×4 and they shot randomly against the crowd first thing on Sunday.

Some of those present fired back. The battle lasted about 10 seconds and left two people dead and another 21 wounded.

It was one of the worst shootings in the Miami area in recent times, and it came just one day after one person died and six were injured in a similar incident in another part of the city.

Memorial Day weekend in USA (which is commemorated every year on the last Monday in May) usually begins a three-month summer season of violent crime.

In recent days, homicides have also occurred at a Dallas nightclub, a Detroit freeway and an apartment building in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where a one-year-old baby was one of three people killed.

With the lifting of restrictions Keeping people home from the pandemic, authorities and police departments are bracing for a violent summer.

“We’re seeing an increase in violent crime across the country, specifically gun violence,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“People were locked up and have been psychologically affected by this pandemic,” he added.

Homicides on the rise

The question now is whether the increasing level of murders in American cities that began last year, as the pandemic caused economic and social hardship, it will continue to escalate.

The FBI does not release the full statistics until September, but the homicide rate in large cities increased more than 30% on average last year, and another 24% at the beginning of this year, according to criminologists.

In some places, there was less violent crime than in 2020 on Memorial Day weekend.

In Chicago, there were 27 shootings, 32 people affected and four killed, according to the Chicago Police Department, compared to 94 shootings, 114 people affected and 33 killed during the 2020 holiday weekend.

Police deployment

The decline was attributed to a number of factors, such as the deployment of more police officers in troubled blocks, the presence of more community activists and some bad weather.

David Brown, chief of the Chicago Police Department, noted that the four deaths represented the lowest number in a decade, but said it was too early to celebrate.



“It’s a long summer,” he told a news conference on Tuesday.

Given the high figures for 2020, a rapid decline should not be expected this year: Traces of any major crime wave remain after the peak, police and criminologists said.

Pandemic, crisis and violence

“Although the pandemic is receding, it casts a very long shadow, along with social unrest related to police activity,” said Max Kapustin, an associate professor of economics and public policy at Cornell University who studies crime.

Global crime figures fell during the pandemic of coronavirus. Rapes, robberies, and petty theft – which make up the bulk of the numbers – are often crimes of opportunity, and since people stayed home and shops were closed, there were far fewer opportunities.

According to analysts, these figures should recover as life in the United States returns to being more normal.

However, homicides were a notable exception, with nearly every major city in the United States seeing sharp increases in 2020.

In Chicago and in several other cities, last year was the worst in terms of murder since the mid-1990s.



Alarming numbers

Homicides in Portland, Oregon, went from 29 to 53, an increase of more than 82%; in Minneapolis, they went from 46 to 79, an increase of almost 72%; and in Los Angeles the number went from 258 to 351, an increase of 36%, according to statistics analyzed by Jeff Asher, a former crime analyst for the New Orleans Police Department.

Those increases continue in many cities this year.

Homicides in Philadelphia increased almost 28%, to 170 as of May 9, compared to 133 in the same period last year; in Tucson, Arizona, the number soared from 17 to 30 as of May 13, an increase of 76%.

In New York, there were seven homicides during Memorial Day weekend this year, up from eight last year, according to the Police Department, whose statistics indicate that murders increased 23% to 23 December. May, going from 134 to 165.

Analysts are still wondering what the motive is.

Trying to determine the reasons for a crime wave is complex, but the pandemic is seen as a major factor contributing to high homicide rates.

It created economic turmoil and widespread unemployment, as well as other side effects such as leaving victims of domestic abuse trapped at home.

The New York and Detroit police departments had occasional periods of fewer officers on the street when the Covid-19 outbreaks forced significant numbers of them to isolate themselves or quarantine.

The weapons they also contributed to the equation.

“If it weren’t for the proliferation of firearms in our society and in our big cities, we wouldn’t have seen these big jumps in homicides,” said Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri in St. Louis.

“Summer” homicides

Homicide rates, already rising slowly in the months after March 2020, when the pandemic began, soared last summer.

This is due in part to what criminologists call the “seasonal effect,” the usual increase in crime during warm months in northern cities, starting on Memorial Day.

Another important factor was the unrest generated by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, which sparked a wave of protests in more than 140 cities in the United States.

The year before Floyd’s death – from May 25, 2019 to May 25, 2020 – there were 2,885 shootings in Chicago, resulting in 521 deaths.

From May 25, 2020 to May 25, 2021, there were 818 deaths as a result of 4,562 shootings, an increase of nearly 60% in both categories, according to Christopher Herrmann, professor of law and police science at the John Jay School of Justice. Penal.



Fear of the police

As a result, some criminologists attributed the spike in homicides to the reluctance of neighbors to go to the police for help.

Others argued that it was the police who abstained. The debate, prevalent after any crime wave, remains unresolved.

“When the legitimacy of the police is greatly reduced, more crime occurs because people no longer trust the criminal justice system for help,” Rosenfeld said.

“People are less willing to cooperate with the police in investigations, less willing to report crimes or other problems to the police and more willing to do justice on their own hands,” he added.

Some police officials said the prospects for a solution to violent crime are bleak, especially with no bipartisan initiative to reduce crime or gun violence materializing.

“I am very sad to say that this summer is going to be a long summer for the American people,” Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

The question that remains is whether 2020 and its aftermath will be an outlier and the number of victims will fall back to the historical lows seen around 2013 or if it will remain fixed at a higher point than it was before the pandemic.

“We’re basically going up, but slowing down,” Asher said. “We are still facing a hideous increase of violence, “he lamented.

