If you take a look at the sky at night next week, you may just see one or more shooting stars. One of the most spectacular meteor showers, the Perseid swarm, will rage past next week. But it probably won’t be as spectacular as previous years.

The Perseids is one of the more active swarms we can see on Earth. At 214,000 kilometers per hour, pieces of space rock from comet Swift-Tuttle penetrate the atmosphere. Upon penetration, the pieces of stone burn, leaving a light trail in the sky.

Next Saturday, at 8 a.m., most meteors will pass by, reports Weather Plaza. If all conditions were perfect, we could expect as many as 80 meteors per hour. Unfortunately for us it is already light at 08:00. The best time to spot the Perseids is around 4:45 in the morning. Then possibly 15 to 20 shooting stars rush past.

Observing the shooting stars is made even more difficult by the extra light from the full moon that has just passed. Meteors can also be seen on the days before and after the peak moment, but this will be a lot less. In any case, it will not be the weather next week. The chance of clouds in the coming nights is quite small, the meteorologists report.