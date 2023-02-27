This edition of the Mobile World Congress has brought back the desire to surprise and launch new technological products in its pavilions, after two pandemic editions in which novelties were conspicuous by their absence. Lenovo, owner of Motorola, has brought to its stand a mobile phone and a computer that roll up to change their size; Xiaomi to his humanoid, a companion for the dog that he brought to Barcelona last year; Honor has introduced its first foldable phone available on the international market; and Oppo has shown an improved version of the assisted reality glasses.

Xiaomi CyberOne, a humanoid 1.77 meters tall

The Chinese company has brought to its Mobile stand the humanoid robot that it presented last August. He is 177 centimeters tall and weighs 52 kilos. It is reminiscent of the Tesla Bot that Elon Musk talked about in the summer of 2021, only that, in this case, he has a mascot: the CyberDog, the dog-shaped robot that he brought to the fair in the last edition and that was one of the main surprises of the congress. Although the idea of ​​having a robot in the form of a human can be very attractive (or very terrifying, depending on preferences), the truth is that there is still time for it to reach homes: its price is so high (almost 100,000 euros), It is not possible to mass produce it.

Xiaomi has also taken advantage of the event to announce and expose its wireless augmented reality glasses, with which it tries to take another step towards intercompatibility and operability between the devices we use.

Devices that roll up to gain size

Lenovo, which owns Motorola, has brought to its stand a rollable phone and laptop, which, although they are not for sale yet and are more of a proof of concept, show the path the company wants to follow, with devices that extend the size of your screen to have more space. When folded, the screen, which is flat when extended, rolls up like a blind.

Lenovo has introduced a mobile and a laptop with scrolling screens. Gianluca Battista

Honor’s first foldable mobile outside the Chinese market

During an event held this first day of the MWC, the company has presented its new Honor Magic 5 series and its first folding model for sale outside of China, the Honor Magic VS. The Magic 5 Pro has a wheel with three 50-megapixel cameras each that say they are inspired by the curves of Gaudí’s architecture and a 5,100 mAh battery and technology that reduces melatonin concentration by 20% and helps win 30 minutes of sleep. One of its most striking features is that the telephoto zoom reaches 100x. Its price stands at 1,199 euros and can be purchased from today.

The Magic VS, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, has managed to minimize the space left between the two parts when folding it, as explained by George Zhao, the company’s president. The battery that it includes is the largest that can be found in devices of this type, with 5,000 mAh and holds some 400,000 closures, double that of other similar devices. In this case, the price is 1,599 euros.

In addition to these two models, the company has surprised with a launch only for Europe: the Magic 5 Lite, a more affordable version (369 euros) with a 5,100 mAh battery, which they say can last up to three days, and that it has with three 64-megapixel cameras.

Oppo leaves behind his monocle to make way for conventional glasses

The Chinese manufacturer already came with the homework done to the congress and has taken advantage of the fair to show, among other devices that it has recently presented, the Find N2 Flip, the first folding phone that it launches on the international market, just like Honor. In this case, the design is like the Samsung Galaxy Flip, folding down instead of to the side and smaller than the Fold and whose outer screen is larger than the Galaxy, in addition to being positioned vertically instead of of horizontal.

Along with the mobile phone, Oppo has exposed its Air Glass 2, the second version of the glasses that it presented last year in the shape of a monocle. In this case, it is about assisted reality glasses that imitate conventional ones. They make it possible to correct vision, work as a teleprompter, as a music player, allow you to make calls and translate other languages ​​in real time and even convert speech to text for the hearing impaired.

Nokia’s rugged phones are reinvented with self-healing

The new Nokia C22, C32 and G22, made by HDM Global, Nokia’s patent holder, have been unveiled for the first time today and reinforce the brand’s profile as a producer of the most rugged phones, continuing the fame it gained with its devices from the 90s. With the new models, it promises long-lasting batteries, more storage space and, above all, maximum resistance, to fight against the rapid obsolescence that usually characterizes the rest of smartphones. The company explains that, in addition, it has used recycled and sustainable materials for its manufacture.

The G22 is their first self-repairable device at home. The Nokias thus join the trend of other manufacturers, such as Apple or Samsung, in providing guides, tools and parts so that customers can carry out simple repairs, such as changing the battery or the screen, in a few minutes and without the need for call a technical service.

