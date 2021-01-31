Workers and companies regret that front-line professionals who pick up people who have died from coronavirus at homes are relegated to vaccination A worker at the Funeraria de Jesús de Murcia unloads a coffin dressed in PPE, according to the protocol for those killed by Covid. / Javier Carrión / AGM RUBÉN GARCÍA BASTIDA Sunday, 31 January 2021, 15:40



“An avalanche.” This is how the member of the Association of Funeral Professionals of the Region of Murcia (Aprosefu) Antonio Martínez defines the demand for services during the blackest days of this month of January in which the third wave of Covid-19 infections passes the bill of the Christmas holidays. Martínez, tanatopractor with more than 19 years