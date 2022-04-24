Russian neurologist Jemila Yusupova described the most severe headache symptoms, and indicated that they should not be ignored.

“Doctors and scientists are working today to identify dangerous types of headaches,” Yusupova said.

She added, “One of the most serious headaches is in the event of changes in the type of pain in people who suffer from headaches for a long time, or the appearance of a headache for the first time over the age of 50, or headaches that do not go away for several weeks.”

She added that some symptoms may indicate cases that require immediate treatment. For some diseases, care must be taken and taken seriously.

And she continued, “Patients who have previously suffered from cancer, HIV infection or an immunodeficiency condition should pay special attention to headaches if they appear.”