Since Nintendo Switch Online When it arrived there was something that did not convince fans to subscribe to the service, that is precisely because the catalog of retro games took a long time to update. It seems that the Japanese company has noticed these complaints, so now the titles are arriving more frequently, at least a couple per month.

This is how a new video was revealed showing four new additions to the application of SEGA Genesis, which had been neglected for a few weeks. The games in question are Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition, Kid Chameleon, Flicky and pulsemanwhich are already available just by updating the program.

It is worth mentioning that only the users with the highest membership, that is, the one that gives access to the games of Nintendo 64 and gameboy advanceare those who can prove everything that has to do with SEGA. So, those with the normal subscription cannot play them, unless they upgrade to make the more expensive payment on an annual basis.

Remember that Switch Online will add more games throughout the year. In fact, not long ago it was added to Pokemon Stadium to the catalog of Nintendo 64.

Via: Nintendo Life

editor’s note: Although this catalog may seem insignificant, it is very interesting for me to try Pulseman, since it was developed by the creators of Pokémon. So, it will be worth checking out soon.