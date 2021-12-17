THE youse, digital insurance platform created by Caixa Seguradora, closed a partnership with OLX, the largest classifieds platform in Latin America, to boost its customer base.

Users will be able to quote auto insurance during the purchase, and hire it using digital identity applications, validating the documents necessary to issue the policy. The insurance company’s strategy led by the CEO Marcos Centin Dornelles is to make the process less bureaucratic and done directly on the cell phone.

(Note published in issue 1253 of Dinheiro Magazine)