There is expectations to know the names of the three new members from his cabinet that will announce today the president-elect Claudia Sheinbaumsince he announced that will appoint the secretaries of: Tourism, Culture and of Labor and Social Securitywhich can be considered low profile. The person who will be the in charge of the presidential office and the Cabinet Coordinator a position that had disappeared during the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Like in thriller movies, Claudia has come dosing the informationannouncing five by five his future secretaries and the great unknown that is kept for the end, to designate them around the end of September, a few days before assuming the position. presidencyshall appoint the secretaries of: Marine and of the SEDENAwho must necessarily be an admiral and a general of the highest ranks and who will have a great influence on his government, especially in the fight against organized crime and they will also continue with the work of construction or supervision of the major works of the six-year term. I hope they name more sinaloans.

Potpourri. Either the women’s secretary, María Teresa Guerra, keeps the secret so as not to hinder the investigations, or in reality little or nothing has been done to discover and apprehend those responsible for the Kidnappings and rapes of women in Los Mochissince it says that there is no evidence that belong to an organized gang and it is only known that Several people travel in a van“of a certain color” and they wait for it Their victims are alonewhen they go to do exercises, to attack them.

Contrary to his claims that no new uprisings have taken place, it is known that these acts of violence have spread to the surrounding ejidos and it is therefore necessary to stop them immediately.

TRICOLOR. Alejandro Morenothe DNational leader of the PRI became allergic to militancythe session to define the method by which the new leadership of the party will be elected, or rather by which it will be re-elected as many times as necessary, was carried out last night via zoom so as not to face the tsunami of protests that were allowed to come in the last assembly in which the statutes were changed, in which a group of young people broke the glass door of the premises where they were meeting.

Meanwhile, the senator elected of Sinaloa, Paloma Sanchezhe jumped into the ring to attack to the Former Governor Francisco Labastidasaying that he can’t resign from the PRI because he is no longer a member and represents the worst of the party and is a bad example for young members.

TREES. Well done for the statewide tree planting campaign that will begin today in coordination with the Ahome City Council and the Welfare Secretariat, but it is also necessary to stop the excessive felling of trees that is taking place on Rosales Boulevard, towards 9 de Diciembre, on the Los Mochis-Topo highway, where overnight they cut down the poplars that have existed since the time of the American colony.

