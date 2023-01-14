More classified documents were found in Joe Biden’s private home this week by personal lawyers of the US president than previously communicated. The White House reports this today. It would be documents from the time when Biden was vice president.

Lawyers for the US president found the documents in the library at his private home in Wilmington. A total of six pages of classified material was found in his home, according to a statement from White House attorney Richard Sauber. Earlier it was reported that it would only be a page that would have been found in the library. The nature of the find is still unclear.

The revelation comes on top of the discovery of classified documents in Biden’s garage in December and classified material in Washington DC in November. These are documents that date from his time as vice president.

In the statement, Sauber says the lawyers stopped their search for documents after they found the first page on Wednesday night. The remaining material was found on Thursday morning when the Ministry of Justice came to collect the found document. See also Darmstadt Olympic hope: At eye level at the pace

Dozens of documents

The find of last November, which was announced earlier this week, would be about a dozen documents dating from the time he was vice president. Biden said he was “surprised” about the find and said he was not aware of the exact contents of the papers.

He agreed to cooperate with the Ministry of Justice, which has opened an investigation into the matter, and the National Archives, which immediately received the documents. Classified documents should be turned over to the National Archives after the end of a term of office.

Sensitive

The discovery of the documents is a sensitive subject in the United States. This is already being used by Republicans to call Biden a hypocrite because he previously criticized his predecessor Donald Trump, who had taken a large amount of documents to his home in Florida after his presidency. Last year, it emerged that Trump hid these documents when the Federal Bureau of Investigation found more than 13,000 government documents in August. See also Leonid Kuravlev ended up in intensive care with pneumonia

The search came after Trump was repeatedly asked to turn over classified documents and failed to comply with those requests. Trump is under criminal investigation as a result of the find.