As is already known in the world of Pokemonthe letters for the GTC They are expanding to new horizons as new generations of the video game appear. The region of pales is no exception, so the expansion corresponding to the deliveries of Scarlet and purple from last year.

First there will be a pre-launch for those who managed to buy their cards in advance, and then have the full experience that comes in packs that are sold individually. Things will start next March 17in order to have the entire output the 31 of it, this has fans of the game very excited. GTC.

In the first cards you will notice what changes are in sight, because apart from starting, all the new members of the group will arrive little by little. palesas well as the evolutions of Pokemon already known but for this region. For their part, crystallizations will be available and let’s not forget the EX, which are ultra rare to find in envelopes.

The most striking thing is that the flagship coaches of the generation will also be appearing, among them Penny, whom we meet in the first minutes of the adventure in the games. These will have a kind of special effect when applied to the rules of the game. GTCso collectors and especially professional players will have their time to explore for the following tournaments.

Via: Pokemon

editor’s note: For now, the elite trainer packs are available through the stores, all for those who are giving themselves body and soul to this game to prepare.