United States and the Western allies announced Monday that they are preparing new sanctions against Russia after the discovery of hundreds of bodies in civilian clothes in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, near kyivconfirmed a senior White House official.

It might interest you: EU expels almost 100 Russian diplomats after the Bucha massacres

According to Jake Sullivan, National Security adviser, Washington is studying possible measures “related to energy.”

It might interest you: the US seeks to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council

For its part, the European Union (EU) also made a statement to this effect on Monday. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, assured that the community bloc is “urgently” discussing a new round of sanctions against Moscow after the news that circulated about Bucha.

Although many details of the measures to be taken are not yet known, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Monday of individual sanctions and measures against “coal and oil”, coinciding with Sullivan’s statement. However, Macron did not mention the purchase of gas, an issue that divides European countries.

The body of a dead man lay on the road in the city of Bucha, near kyiv on Sunday. See also De Nora, Italian hydrogen lands on the stock market with Snam: towards a 5 billion IPO Photo: EFE/ Oleksandr Ratushniak

This weekend, the Ukrainian authorities reported the discovery of more than 400 bodies in Bucha, an area that was besieged by Russian troops for weeks and where, after their withdrawal, hundreds of bodies were discovered in its streets, some with their hands tied behind their backs, as international reporters have also documented on the ground.

For its part, Russia denied responsibility and suggested the images were staged. It is a “heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals”, reacted Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations.

However, the United States has said it will seek Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council and US President Joe Biden has called for a “war crimes trial”.

The United States even announced on Monday the creation of an international team to document the alleged war crimes.

At a press conference, State Department spokesman Ned Price reported on Monday that a US team of prosecutors and experts is supporting the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s War Crimes Unit in collecting evidence to lead to Russia in court.

Biden has been calling his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a “war criminal” for three weeks, but he raised the tone this Monday by asking that he be tried for what happened in Bucha.

(Also read: “We are all guilty”: the controversial trill of the Pope on Ukraine)

“We have to get all the details so there can be a war crimes trial,” Biden told reporters at the White House, calling Putin a “brutal guy.”

For his part, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, asked this Monday to recognize the “genocide”.

Body of a Ukrainian civilian killed with his hands tied behind his back. Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

For now, The White House has not designed a strategy to bring Russia to justice, and intends to consult with its allies if going to the International Criminal Court (ICC) is the best option.

The United States is not a member of the ICC, based in The Hague, and has been critical of that international tribunal in the past.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, “horrified” by the images of Bucha, asked that all evidence be preserved.

Along these lines, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU is willing to send teams of investigators to Ukraine.

Against this background, US intelligence assured on Monday that Russia is “repositioning its forces to concentrate its offensive operations in eastern and southern parts of Ukraine” and estimate that this new phase of the conflict “could last for months or more.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and Efe

More world news:

-EE USA announces 35,000 temporary work visas due to lack of labor

-What impact does the new tax on Maduro’s dollar have on Venezuela?

-Professor who raped several students in Indonesia sentenced to death