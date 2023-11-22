DDue to the rainy autumn, a particularly large number of salmon swam from the sea to their spawning areas in the rivers in North Rhine-Westphalia this year. So far, 130 salmon have been counted swimming upstream. The State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv) announced on Tuesday that this is already 145 percent more than in the entire previous year.

In the past five years, drought and low river levels have been a major problem for migratory fish such as salmon. This year, due to the heavy rain in late summer and autumn, the water levels are so high that fish can get past narrow places more easily. Therefore, significantly more animals than usual would have made the long journey from the sea through the Rhine to Sieg, Wupper and Rur. After one or more years in the sea, salmon migrate back to their home streams to spawn and produce offspring.

Still too many obstacles

In the 1950s, salmon became extinct in German rivers due to overfishing, barrages and water pollution. Lanuv emphasized that the fact that there are now salmon again in North Rhine-Westphalia is solely due to the migratory fish program. The program, which started in 1998, is intended to enable formerly native migratory fish species such as salmon, shad and North Sea shad to recapture their old habitat.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of young salmon are raised and used in Sieg, Wupper and Rur. From there they swim into the sea – and return when they are sexually mature. The returning salmon are intended to lay the foundation for the development of natural salmon populations.

So that the fish can make the long journey, old weirs have been removed for years. In addition to locks or dams, special waterways are installed to help fish overcome obstacles.







Despite the efforts, the salmon population cannot currently sustain itself on its own because there are still weirs and hydroelectric power plants in too many places, the Lanuv emphasized. Since the program began in 1998, just over 5,000 salmon have returned from the sea to North Rhine-Westphalia.