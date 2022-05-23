Tenerife ends this Sunday the regular phase of an exciting season. The statistics show that the people from Tenerife dismissed the championships with 25 wins, 12 draws and 31 losses. Last season, without going any further, Ramis’ men drew against Real Oviedo (2-2) and in the previous one they lost 2-1 at Los Pajaritos.

Moreover, in the last decade, they went on vacation winning only twice, the most recent in 2019 against Real Zaragoza (1-0). On this occasion, the people of Tenerife will have to beat Cartagena if they want to finish in fourth place. An equality or another defeat could relegate them to fifth or sixth place.

During the 68 seasons of Tenerife between the First Division, Second, Second B and Third there are many curiosities experienced on the last date. Of the good and the bad. For example, in 1954, the first derby in professional football was played at the Heliodoro (0-0).while in 1961 the people of Tenerife equalized in Extremadura and achieved their first promotion to the elite.

Much closer in time, there are the remembered two matches against Real Madrid: in 1992 the team from Valdano won 3-2 with a comeback included and in 1993, the victory was local again, this time by 2-0. In both cases, the people of Madrid lost the title at the hands of Barcelona.

In 1995, the people of Tenerife qualified for the UEFA Cup for the second time in their history, winning in Gijón (0-2), while in 2001 Butarque was promoted thanks to a free-kick goal by Hugo Morales that left them without options to Atletico Madrid. On the other hand, in 2010, Oltra’s men lost at Mestalla against Valencia and were relegated. The tie was worth them to stay.

Tenerife also witnessed the celebration of others on the last day. For example, in 2004, Getafe thrashed 3-5 at the Rodríguez López and rose to the top flight for the first time in its history. That of 2012 hurt much more because Ponferradina won on the Island 1-2 in the final and left the islanders without promotion to Second.