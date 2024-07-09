Newey and Aston Martin
Since rumours began to spread that he was leaving Red Bull Adrian Neweyin addition to Ferrari, the Aston Martin seemed to be the team most interested in the British designer. And from week to week there are rumors that sometimes he is closer and other times further away from this or that team. Several sources have reported a recent visit by Newey to the headquarters of Aston Martin, a circumstance not denied by any of the parties involved.
Obstacles or maybe not
The July issue of Business F1 Magazinealways well informed about what happens in the paddock (and who assures that Newey has chosen Ferrari) told of a couple of obstacles between Adrian Newey and Aston Martin, namely two members of the team with whom relationships are non-existent due to past experiences in recent years.
“There are many other reasons why Adrian would never work at Aston Martin Racing, including the fact that Dan Fallows would leave immediately. In 2021, there was bad blood between the two and they have not spoken since. The fracture is apparently irreparable”, said the British monthly. Dan Fallows is the current technical director of Aston Martin, a position he reached in 2022 after a legal dispute between the English team and Red Bull.
But not only Fallows, because Business F1 Magazine Talks about disastrous relations also between Adrian Newey and Martin WhitmarshCEO Aston Martin, rooting them in the common period in McLaren, when it was the English manager who decided to fire the designer, sending four security men to his office to invite him to leave the building immediately, who escorted him to the exit. An episode also recounted in his autobiography.
However, it is not certain that the non-existent relationships with Whitmarsh and Fallows could be an obstacle. insurmountable, should Newey decide to accept Aston Martin’s offer.
Martin Whitmarsh’s farewell has already been made officialwhich will be taken over by Andy Cowell from 1 October and who will retire. And Dan Fallows is overshadowed by the former Ferrari technical director, Enrico Cardile.
