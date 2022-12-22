Well great. The bridges and tunnels in the Netherlands are not as good as you think.

Every month or every quarter you neatly patch your motor vehicle tax. Also known colloquially as road tax. The extent to which the government uses the revenue for the roads is another matter, but the fact is that our asphalt is generally in good condition. Especially when compared to our neighboring countries. Still, it’s not all roses and moonshine.

Defects roads in the Netherlands

The Nelson Mandela Bridge in Zoetermeer is a good example of this. The A12 has to be closed because maintenance MUST be carried out on the bridge in connection with safety. And this is certainly not the only bridge or tunnel where it squeaks and creaks. According to the Telegraph At Rijkswaterstaat, they take into account that more roads, tunnels and viaducts will have to be closed for repairs in the coming period.

This has to do with defects or overdue maintenance. Especially with exceptional weather, for example extreme heat or cold, defects can be extra dangerous. In 2018, things went horribly wrong in Italy on the Morandi Bridge. This bridge collapsed and the disaster killed dozens of people. Cause: overdue maintenance, the bridge was not safe. Such a horror scenario must be avoided.

A spokesman for Rijkswaterstaat told the newspaper that defects and overdue maintenance of Dutch bridges, tunnels and roads are the consequences of choices made by politicians in the past. Timely measures were not taken everywhere, which means that surprises can now crop up, such as the safety risks with the Nelson Mandela Bridge.

In addition to the bridge in Zoetermeer, there are also problems with the Princess Margriettunnel in Friesland this week. Groundwater pushes the road surface up through loosened tunnel elements. The damage turned out to be so serious that Rijkswaterstaat had to close the A7 between Sneek and Joure in both directions.

Every year, a budget of 1.875 billion euros is available from the cabinet to tackle these kinds of problems preventively, but that is not enough, according to the spokesperson. “As a result, we can regularly be faced with surprises,” said the Rijkswaterstaat representative.

