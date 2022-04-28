The rise in temperatures, the thinning of the ozone layer of the atmosphere, the increase in pollution due to fossil fuels threaten human health, starting with that of the skin. The effects of climate changeindeed, they can also be measured in terms of increased risk of developing skin cancers, and in particular melanoma. In fact, the new cases are growing at a steady pace, affecting even young people. However, melanoma can be successfully prevented. A message that ‘Beyond the skin. Prevention at the center ‘- awareness campaign promoted by Novartis, with the patronage of scientific societies and patient associations, to provide information, insights and advice on the prevention and management of melanoma – now reaches the streets. The first stop is today April 28 in Milanin Piazza Riccardo Wagner, Corso Buenos Aires and in other parts of the city, where a temporary exhibition and the distribution of information material will raise awareness among citizens on the prevention of melanoma.

It has been estimated that an increase of 1.5 degrees centigrade will be equivalent to 8 more days of scorching heat in the Mediterranean area and therefore of greater insolation. And ultraviolet rays, the number one risk factor for the development of melanoma, affect the most due to the thinning of the ozone layer: 1% less ozone layer causes an increase of 1 to 2% of the incidence of melanoma, among the main cancers that arise at a young age and in Italy currently the third most frequent cancer in both sexes under the age of 50. Worldwide, and Italy is no exception, it is estimated that in the last decade cutaneous melanoma has reached 100,000 new cases a year: an increase of about 15% compared to the previous decade.

“Learning what are the mistakes not to make, the clues to pay attention to when observing your skin, understanding the importance of the periodic visit of the moles means being protagonists of your own health”, says Paola Queirolo, director of the complex structure of oncology treatment of melanoma, sarcoma and rare tumors of the European Institute of Oncology Irccs in Milan. “Early diagnosis of melanoma drastically increases the chances of recovery, which in most cases comes with the surgical removal of the lesion alone.”

Knowledge of risk factors, an adequate lifestyle and some good habits, therefore, can be fundamental for the prevention of melanoma. “The risk of developing melanoma is linked to several factors, including exposure to UV rays: it is important to pay attention to the type of exposure, the intermittent one in particular, that is intense for short periods of time, is the most dangerous, and age, because children and young people are at greater risk. This is why it is important to play early and prevent melanoma thanks to good habits and check-ups “, explains Michele Del Vecchio, head of SS Oncologia medica melanoma, department of medical oncology and Hematology, Irccs Foundation National Cancer Institute of Milan.

“Progressive climate change could have significant consequences on the incidence of melanoma cases: this is why it is important to continue to support awareness and information initiatives on prevention and early diagnosis”, concludes Luigi Boano, General Manager of Novartis Oncology Italy. “The need to return to the centers and carry out periodic checks of moles with a view to prevention is also supported by the impact of the lack of checks during the pandemic on the new diagnoses which, according to some studies, have been more serious in recent months. We support this commitment in line with Novartis’ mission to re-imagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives, not only through therapeutic innovation, but also through concrete services to support people’s health ”.

Beyond the skin is the awareness campaign carried out by Novartis on the prevention and management of melanoma. Since 2021, with the initiative Beyond the skin – Prevention at the center, the campaign has launched a series of specific activities on the importance of melanoma prevention, promoting dermatological visits for the control of moles, the main prevention tool. A rich program of activities to learn about and prevent melanoma, also developed thanks to the contribution of experts, doctors and patients, through the Facebook page @OltreLaPelleMelanoma, a community that has been active for over two years, and a dedicated page within the Allies portal for Health.