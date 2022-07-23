After a noticeable shortage of the public in recent years, tickets are practically sold out at the festival in Bavaria that, for almost 150 years, has celebrated the operas of the genius. Newcomers are welcome to the Wagnerian cult. For his manifest anti-Semitism, post-mortem connections to Adolf Hitler and Nazism, his manipulative and egocentric character, Richard Wagner (1813-1883) must forever be condemned to the hall of controversial artistic figures. However, judging by the renewed popularity of the Bayreuth Festival, his work remains a fixed greatness.

Every year, thousands of Wagnermaniacs and opera aficionados in general flock from all over the world to the small town in Bavaria, but 2022 is a special year: from July 25th to September 1st, 2022, no less than five never-before-seen productions are scheduled. of operas by the German musical and literary genius – a record in the event’s long history.

The opening production will be the love drama Tristan and Isolde; The premiere of the new The Ring of the Nibelung, the philosophical-mythological tetralogy of the master, is also eagerly awaited. The suspense is even greater because in 2021 the covid-19 pandemic has emptied not only the audience but the programming of the mythical Festspielhaus, the festival theater at the top of the “Green Hill”.

Artistic director Katharina Wagner, great-granddaughter of the composer, says she is satisfied with the good capacity: “The coronavirus unfortunately caused a rarefaction of the public, many houses register a strong retreat, also in the subscription sector. We are happy to have the tickets almost sold out,” she commented to the DPA news agency.

The Ring: family epic to marathon?

The cycle The Ring of the Nibelung, formed by the operas The Gold of the Rhine, The Valkyrie, Siegfried and Twilight of the Gods, was premiered in Bayreuth in 1876. For its execution – lasting, in total, about 16 hours, excluding intervals – Wagner had the Festspielhaus built, based on his revolutionary personal artistic visions.

One of the innovations imposed by the musician was for the orchestra to disappear into the pit under the stage, in order to reinforce the scenic illusion. Almost 150 years later, the opera house is famous all over the world for its excellent acoustics, especially advantageous for singers.

Not forgetting that the pandemic is still raging, however, in recent days a certain “carousel” of conductors has unfolded in Bayreuth: after having rehearsed the Nibelung Ring with the theater orchestra, the Finnish Pietari Inkinen had to cancel his participation, due to a strong covid-19.

He will be replaced at the head of the tetralogy by the musical director of the Stuttgart Opera, Cornelius Meister, who had originally come to conduct Tristan and Isolde. This, in turn, will be taken over by Markus Poschner, director of the Bruckner Orchestra of Linz.

The stage direction of The Ring of the Nibelung is in charge of the Austrian Valentin Schwarz. In the promotional trailer for Twilight of the Gods, he likens it to a Netflix series: a sequence of episodes to be consumed one after the other. The 33-year-old award-winning director explains his conception: “The Ring is a monumental family epic, almost in the format of a Greek tragedy, and therefore, as if predestined for a cinematographic approach.”

Tristan and Isolde as a loving utopia

King Marco of Cornwall is to wed Princess Isolde and tasks his nephew, the knight Tristan, with escorting her from Ireland. After misunderstandings and disappointments, believing it to be a deadly potion, both drink a magical love potion, and fall madly in love. The result is betrayal and adultery, which are inevitably punished by the death of both.

Based on Germanic mythological sources, but also inspired by the philosophy of Arthur Schopenhauer and by his own love affairs, Wagner composed Tristan and Isolde between 1857 and 1859 as the culmination and surpassing of musical romanticism; an architecture of harmonies, melodies, orchestral sounds hitherto never heard, which would revolutionize the course of Western music history.

In Bayreuth 2022, stage director Roland Schwab conceives of opera as “the ultimate play about love”. Although the protagonists die in the end, there must be a ray of hope: “We live in such a disillusioned time, that I allow myself freedom and would like to create a true utopia of love: a manifesto for beauty”, he explained to the German broadcaster BR.

“VolksWagner” for everyone

Another record: in total, eight of the 10 operas that the composer allowed to be performed in his self-erected temple are playing in Bayreuth this year – an arrangement that the family religiously respects to this day. In addition to the new Tristan and Ring, with its four parts, past montages of Lohengrin, Tannhäuser and The Ghost Ship will be resumed.

The latter will have the musical direction of the Ukrainian Oksana Lyniv. At 44, she is the only woman who has ever stood on the maestro’s pulpit at the Wagner Festival. Another detail: in an attempt to attract younger audiences, Lohengrin will also be presented as a children’s opera – as has already been done with Tristan in 2021.

For those who want to know more about Richard Wagner as a pop phenomenon, the Wagner Museum opens the exhibition VolksWagner: popularization, appropriation, kitsch from July 23rd. There, the brilliant composer and author is focused “between beer advertising, heavy metal and the wedding altar”, that is, from his place and commercialization in contemporary popular culture.

Newcomers to the Wagnerian cult also have their chance: on show days, the museum also offers special tours entitled Festival for Beginners. “I had the impression that more and more spectators were coming to Bayreuth for the first time, and not for 30, 40 years”, comments the institution’s director, Sven Friedrich.

As Richard Wagner and his event tend to have a heightened and intimidating aura for newcomers, “I thought I would just tell you something about the Festival idea, and the sequence of a day of recitation,” Friedrich reveals to DW. Well, every season, not a few come to ask you about the dress code, the length of breaks or the celebrities to come.

There is also a festival atmosphere outside the Festspielhaus: for the first time and free of charge, a Festspiel Open Air invites the general public to surprise open-air concerts with musicians from the opera productions. And, a rare fact in Bayreuth: the program does not only include Wagnerian music.