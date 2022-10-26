new rulesAs of today, the Dutch are less likely to be cut off by their energy supplier. Companies have to send not one, but three payment reminders when people don’t pay their bill. This is stated in new rules that energy minister Rob Jetten has implemented.

This is a temporary arrangement for energy companies. This should give households respite now that the energy bill is high for many due to the war in Ukraine. The three payment reminders must be sent at intervals of fourteen days.

According to the temporary rules, energy suppliers must contact the customer in various ways if they do not pay. For example, by not only approaching them by e-mail, but also by calling them. In addition, until April 2023, customers will ‘in principle’ not be cut off from energy if they do not pay bills. The condition is that they remain in contact with the energy supplier about a payment arrangement. See also Putin's troops are apparently changing their strategy – British intelligence predicts problems for them

If someone is about to be cut off from energy, energy companies should contact the municipality. This in turn must make one last attempt to prevent the customer from being disconnected.

Price ceiling on energy

The cabinet has already taken several measures to ensure that people can still pay their bills. In November and December people receive a discount of 190 euros on the cost of energy. From January, a price ceiling applies to the energy bill. Various purchasing power measures will also come into effect at the beginning of next year. Jetten expects that these measures will only take effect in the course of the winter. That is why he wants to help consumers with these rules.

Minister Rob Jetten during a European consultation with his colleagues in Luxembourg. © ANP / EPA / Julien Warnand

