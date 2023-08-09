The island of Saint Helena, smaller than Schiermonnikoog, is best known as the place of exile of the French Emperor Napoleon. His grave there is a tourist attraction. Thanks to the efforts of activist Annina van Neel, the British colony in the Atlantic Ocean now has another well-known grave: when the airport was built, the remains of hundreds of enslaved Africans were excavated.

They turn out to be part of a mass grave of thousands of Africans who were held on the island in appalling conditions. After excavation, the bones were temporarily stored in a former prison depot. They remained there for years, the plans for a reburial stranded in indifference and lack of money.

The struggle on the island for a dignified grave is the subject of the documentary A Story of Bones (NPO 2). What is special about this is that the directorial duo Joseph Curran and Dominic Aubrey de Vere link the small, local issue to a global problem: the refusal of white Westerners to face the slavery past, let alone its effects on its black descendants. This is also the case in the Netherlands. „Black lives don’t matter”, concludes Van Neel bitterly. She connects with African Americans who also fight to respect the grave rest of their ancestors.

In her struggle, Van Neel runs into two well-known defensive walls of the other islanders: as British, they do not feel connected to the enslaved Africans, and they think that Van Neel should keep her mouth shut because she is a Namibian migrant. Van Neel argues that all residents of Saint Helena have a migration background, and that they are partly descended from Africans. To demonstrate this, she has the local radio presenter do a DNA test in a broadcast. To her horror, she turns out to have 15 percent African blood.

In the documentary, the casual handling of the African burial ground is contrasted with the respect with which Napoleon’s grave is treated – the resting place of a despot who plunged half of Europe into a bloody war. Slavery was abolished during the French Revolution, but Napoleon reintroduced it. Incidentally, Napoleon’s tomb turns out to be empty. He is in Paris.

Average detectives

With the advent of streaming services, the range of series on public channels has diminished, with the emphasis on average detectives. However, a special Canadian sitcom can be seen on NPO 3, Sort Or, about the LGBTQ community in Toronto. Series creator Bilal Baig himself plays the nonbinary nanny Sabi who comes out to his parents. Because Sabi doesn’t really know who she is and what she wants, the thirty-something lets herself be absorbed by the turbulent life of the family she cares for, especially when the mother of the family falls into a coma after a bicycle accident. The main characters also struggle with the imminent closure of their LGBTQ bar.

The fluidity of the characters’ genders, orientations and non-Western roots are celebrated exuberantly, without completely glossing over the problems this causes. Sabi struggles with old-fashioned Muslim parents, but their best friend 7ven has a free, artistic mother who thinks everything is unique and is therefore much worse. Everyone in the series is actually quite sweet. Yes, Sort Of is sweet, but witty and pleasant, and refreshing next to the many white cisgender straight comedies.