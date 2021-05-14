The members of the group called “Republican Professors” joined this Friday in criticizing the statement released by the Argentine Foreign Ministry on the return of the armed confrontations in the Gaza Strip and which generated unrest in Israel.

“Once again Argentina, in this case through its Foreign Ministry, assumes a clear and unequivocal position in defense of terrorism, as has already happened when it adhered to the postulates of the most violent countries in the world. Support for Venezuela, the participation in the Sao Paulo Forum and the deliberate ‘association’ with China, Cuba, Iran and Russia, demonstrate this, “they said.

Thus to repudiate the pronouncement of the Ministry of Foreign Relations, in charge of Felipe Solá, in which the “Disproportionate use of force” by Israeli troops after Hamas missile attack.

“With these attitudes, the national government distances Argentina from the values ​​that the democratic and republican world strives to uphold,” warned the referents of “Republican Professors.”

The statement of that group of teachers was known in the midst of the controversy that generated the position of Argentina on the conflict in the Middle East and that generated unrest in Israel.

Ambassador Galit Ronen said that the official statement “does not express the good relationship” between the countries and that they view it “with concern.”

In this regard, the referents of the educational sector considered that “the peaceful tradition of coexistence that, since the National Constitution of 1853, is an indisputable pillar of the Homeland today it is sullied and trampled by this decision of the national government to qualify as an aggressor whoever fights Islamic terrorism. “

The full statement

Our Foreign Ministry, dated May 11, 2021, issued press release No. 167/21 referring to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, which is part of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

In that communiqué, when emphasizing “… the disproportionate use of force by Israeli security units”, it is omitted to warn that the terrorist aggression, directed against the Hebrew civilian population, came from a sector of Palestine through the organizations HAMAS and YIHAD ISLÁMICA, already declared in the world as terrorists.

The Foreign Ministry is wrongly expressed when it refers to the “… protests over possible evictions of Palestinian families from their homes…”. This expression misrepresents the cause of the incident, since those who put Palestinian families in danger were precisely those who attacked the State of Israel. It is important to note that it is in Palestine, in the GAZA area, where the seat of the aforementioned terrorist organizations is located.

Our Nation has already suffered the attacks of international terrorism. The Israeli Embassy and AMIA were the targets of these attacks, which caused the death of many Argentines. We are shocked that this terrorist action has not been adequately repudiated by the Government in its biased statement.

The peaceful and coexistence tradition that, since the 1853 National Constitution, is an indisputable pillar of the Homeland is today sullied and trampled by this decision of the national Government to qualify as an aggressor whoever fights Islamic terrorism.

REPUBLICAN PROFESSORS wishes to express to the public its deep concern regarding the position taken by the national government in the face of this conflict.

REPUBLICAN PROFESSORS exhorts the national government to rectify the position assumed, since it does not represent the majority sentiment of the Argentine Nation.

REPUBLICAN PROFESSORS do not doubt that terrorism and the autocratic and populist regimes that shelter it corrode in the depths the institutions on which a country is structured, at the same time that they threaten the life, peace and security of its inhabitants.

The note is signed by Winazki, Miguel: Borda, Alejandro; Mizraji, Guillermo JH; Nercellas, Marta; Kovadloff, Santiago; Rahola, Pilar; Fargosi, Alejandro; Mayaud Maissonneuve, Marcelo; Lencova, Liuba; Sigal, Jorge; Jaboby, Daniel A .; Sbarbati Nudelman, Norma; Vicente, Alicia L .; Vega, Gerardo; Barreira Delfino, Eduardo; Cohen, Jorge; Odriozola, Juan M .; Halperin, David; Vítolo, Alfredo; Minassian, Luciana; Hernández, Antonio M .; Barugel, Ernesto; Garzón Funes, Oscar H .; Ossona, Jorge; Cohan, Alberto; Leiva Fernández, Luis FP; Roitman, Horacio; Bermúdez, Horacio R .; Popritkin, Alfredo; Rovere, Graciela; Bullorsky, Ernesto; Pappacena, Rubén; Camerini, Marcelo; Levy, Alberto; Garrido Cordobera, Lidia; Malkassian, Roberto; Bour, Enrique; Bunge, Diego; Perina, Emilio; Abieri, Roberto; Ton, Walter; Gastaldi, José M .; Molteni, Analía; Volman, Mario; Schvindlerman, Julian; Suárez, Sergio P .; Romero, Raúl J .; Svartz, Hector; Altman, Daniel; Aballay, María V .; Borisonik, Sergio R .; Dubin, Daniel; Varela, Eduardo J .; Luna, Darío M .; Schmidberg, Eduardo; Fotheringham, Alejandro; Argento, Alejandro; Herns, Liliana; Wust, Graciela C.