The Voice scandalConfidential advisors have after the scandal The Voice of Holland received many more reports of transgressive behaviour. Two thirds of the complaints came from employees and in slightly less than half of the cases concerned managers.

This is evident from a poll by the National Association of Confidential Advisors (LVV) that was conducted at the request of this site. Of the 173 members who cooperated, 89 percent indicate that there has been more awareness in the workplace in the past year. Most confidential advisers indicate that there has been more discussion about inappropriate behavior and that people are more likely to be called to account for undesirable behaviour. Some confidential counselors also indicate that there is less kissing and hugging during birthdays and Christmas and New Year's drinks and that people no longer dare to make bad jokes. Confidential advisors talk about a search for what is still possible and what is not.

It has now been almost a year since the abuses at The Voice were revealed. Today we bring one whole special in the sign of this scandal with stories about the protagonists, victims and experts.

Many respondents indicate that companies have called for more attention to cross-border behavior and have made employees aware of confidential advisers. Emails have been sent and conversations have been held. Some companies have appointed external confidential advisers.

More than half of the confidential counselors interviewed (58%) indicate that the number of reports of transgressive behavior has increased, sometimes even doubled. Almost three-quarters of the reports led to a complaint, report or other action. Most complaints (69%) came from employees and were mainly about managers (44%). Just over half of the reported incidents involved harassment (56%), and 11% involved sexual harassment.





According to board member Gerda Arends of the LVV, the figures show that employees feel supported by all the attention for this subject in the media. That, she says, is the biggest gain of the past year. “Employees see the abuses that are now coming out also happening within their own company and now feel empowered to denounce this. Not so much because they are out for satisfaction. Above all, they want the abuse of power – which it often is – to stop.”

According to the trade union FNV, the time is now really ripe to force employers to take more measures. “We should see cross-border behavior as an industrial accident.” The union advocates making it mandatory to have a confidential adviser who is also independent.

