Due to persistent bullying, at least six Jewish children in Amsterdam have been transferred to another school in recent days, according to the Central Jewish Consultation (CJO), representative of the main Jewish organizations in the Netherlands. There are likely more cases in the rest of the country. National coordinator for combating anti-Semitism Eddo Verdoner confirms a ‘worrying increase’ in bullying in primary and higher education. The ministry is aware of the signals and speaks of an unacceptable trend.

