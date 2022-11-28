Club América will seek to once again be the protagonist of the Liga MX Femenil in the Clausura 2023 tournament. After having a great semester in the regular phase of the tournament, the Águilas lost in the grand final against Tigres. Those from Coapa will seek to maintain this positive dynamics next semester and for this it is vital to reinforce themselves with top-level soccer players in key positions.
In this sense, the Eagles are looking for the return of Sarah Luebbert, who left very good feelings during the year she wore the cream-blue jersey. Likewise, the club confirmed the arrival of Aurélie Kaci, a French player from Olympique Lyonnais who has played the last two seasons with Real Madrid.
Through social networks, Ángel Villacampa, coach of Club América Femenil, shared some images that suggest that another reinforcement could come from Spanish soccer. The Spanish coach shared a story on Instagram from the stadium watching a Real Madrid Women’s game, which sparked speculation among fans.
Will another soccer player from the merengue team arrive at America? So far there is no information about it. The Mexican Kenti Robles plays in this squad, who coincided with Villacampa in Atlético de Madrid, and who has not ruled out playing in the Liga MX Femenil in the future.
In the coming weeks we will know if the Eagles bring another footballer from the merengue team or from other latitudes.
#Real #Madrid #reinforcements #reach #América #Femenil
Leave a Reply