Home page World

Press Split

Linkedin is updating its algorithm to promote high-quality content that significantly increases user visibility.

Linkedin, the leading career network, recently overhauled its algorithm strategy to give more prominence to high-quality content while minimizing clickbait. Daniel Roth, editor-in-chief of the Linkedin Editorial Team, explains the purpose of these innovations and what impact they could have on users and their content. Loud NEXTG.tv gave too TikTok algorithm changes known because the company is introducing the Explore Feed in the style of Instagram.

A tweet from LinkedIn questions the cover letter. © Z Jan/Imago

Change in content prioritization: Longer lifespan for postings

The main change in the Linkedin algorithm aims to favor content with long-term relevance and thus ensure a permanent presence in the users' feed. Suggested Content is designed to help target a targeted audience over months or even years. This strategy shifts the focus from pure virality to in-depth knowledge and useful advice, which is already being implemented, particularly in the US market.

The innovations also mean an opportunity for content that is not based on topicality, but rather arouses interest in the medium to long term. Unique content and specialized niche content are the focus, while the reuse of articles that have already been published elsewhere becomes less important. This approach reflects a similar development that has been observed for years with search engines such as Google.

Linkedin also adjusts user engagement and interest criteria. Artificially extended posts that were previously intended to encourage interaction will be less successful in the future. Nevertheless, comprehensive postings that offer real added value remain important for successful interaction.

New options for user profiles and expansion of Creator Mode

The network is introducing new CTA buttons for user profiles, including the “Subscribe to my newsletter” option. This innovation opens up further opportunities for Linkedin members to increase their visibility and reach. Access to custom CTA buttons, which was previously limited to individual creators, will also be expanded.

Audience development tools such as Linkedin Live and Audio Events will be available to all users in the future, regardless of whether Creator Mode is enabled or not. The platform is reacting to the increasing importance of content creators, even if the term creator is losing relevance on the platform. More and more platforms are playing with the algorithm to highlight users with good content. threadsthe popular alternative to X (formerly Twitter) from Instagramrecently announced that the Sort feed chronologically on the platform leaves.