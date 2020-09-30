With the passage of September, either the monsoon returns from most parts of the country or its withdrawal begins. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the country has received ‘above normal’ rainfall this time in the monsoon lasting 4 months from June to September. This is the second consecutive year that India has received more than normal rainfall during the monsoon. After more than 6 decades, India has received more than normal rainfall records during two consecutive monsoons.

In 2019 too, India received more than normal rainfall during the monsoon. Meteorological Department officials said that after more than 60 years, India has received more than normal rainfall in 2 consecutive monsoon seasons.

Delhi Weather Update: Monsoon returns from Delhi, 20 percent less rain

India has received 109 percent rainfall as per the long period average during the monsoon season of these 4 months this year. Rainfall was 107 percent in June, 90 percent in July, 127 percent in August and 105 percent in September. Long period averages are calculated using data on rainfall between 1961 and 2010.

In India, the monsoon usually starts from 1 June which lasts till 30 September. The country receives 70 percent of its annual rainfall during the southwest monsoon. This rain proves to be very crucial for the agricultural sector which is around 14 percent of India’s GDP. The agriculture sector employs more than half of India’s 130 crore population.

If we talk about the national capital Delhi, then the monsoon returned from here on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that the city received less than 20 percent rainfall during this monsoon season. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting center of the department, said that it reached the national capital on June 25, two days earlier than normal and remained 5 days above normal. It returns from the capital by 25 September.

