The monsoon has been very kind this year across the country and the current season has received seven percent more rainfall than the average so far. Now the monsoon may return next week. Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr Mritunjay Mohapatra, said on Monday that the department has mentioned in its weekly weather update that the monsoon may return from the western part of Rajasthan in the week ending September 18.

During the press conference, Dr. M. Rajeevan, Secretary, Department of Earth Sciences, said that the spread of the southwest monsoon this year would be good and the yields will be good due to better rains, which will help the farmers. He said, this will also benefit the Indian economy, but how much will be benefited, it cannot be estimated at this time.

7 percent more rain than average

So far, the country has received seven percent more rainfall than the average during the monsoon. On this occasion, the IMD chief said, ‘The department has mentioned in its weekly weather updated that the withdrawal of monsoon may start from the western part of Rajasthan in the week ending September 18, but during this time the Bay of Bengal, West-Central A low pressure area is expected to develop in the part.

Department doing assessment

Regarding the return of the complete monsoon, Dr. Mahapatra said, ‘We are studying when the monsoon will return completely. The coastal areas of Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra are expected to receive average or above average rainfall near and after 17 September.

Rain will come again in the next few days

He said that there was a decrease in rainfall in September as compared to August and it was below average, but with the seasonal conditions favorable, the rainfall would return in the next few days. According to IMD, the country has received 807.7 mm of rain since June 1 in the current monsoon season, which is seven per cent more than the average rainfall of 751.5 millimeters.

Average rainfall in East and Northeast India

The south peninsular part of the country received 20 percent more rainfall than average. At the same time, Madhya Bharat has received 17 percent more rainfall than the average, while northwest India has received 10 percent less rainfall than the average. East and Northeast India have received near average rains this monsoon season.

Monsoon may remain above normal

India Meteorological Department said that this year’s monsoon may end in the normal or above normal range. In the four-month monsoon season, June and August recorded 17 and 24 percent more rainfall than normal respectively, while July received 10 percent less rainfall.

The IMD Director General said, ‘The rain may end in the normal or above normal range. This time the overall monsoon may be 102 percent of the ‘long-term average’ (LPA) with an error of four percent more or less. The LPA rainfall in the country from the period 1961 to 2010 is 88 cm. Generally, LPA is the average rainfall in a country over a period of 50 years. Monsoon is considered normal when LPA is between 96 and 104 percent. The monsoon season is considered from June 1 to September 30 in the country.