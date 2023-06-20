Still racism in the world of football. If in May the insults to Vinicius during Real Madrid’s away match in Valencia had gone around the world and provoked indignant reactions at least equal to those recorded in April for the buu and the offenses against Lukaku during Juventus-Inter in the Coppa Italia, the protagonists of the two episodes today they are less famous, but what happened is just as serious and regrettable. The most unfortunate aspect is that they occurred in two friendlies, coincidentally played in Austria.

NEW ZEALAND DOES NOT RETURN

New Zealand-Qatar was suspended between the first and second half after the New Zealanders decided not to return to the field in protest against an alleged racist insult. “Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half by a Qatari player. The referee did not intervene, so the team refused to return to the field for the second half,” the New Zealand football federation wrote on social media. The Qatar coach, Carlos Queiroz, explained that “the New Zealand captain came at half-time to inform us that they would not be resuming the game. Apparently two players insulted each other. Who started it? Who answered it? only the two of them know. There are no witnesses and the referee didn’t hear. Nor did the benches hear. It was an argument between two players.” Granted that Fifa and its president Infantino want to see clearly why the world football government does not allow exceptions on the subject of racism. Certainly the two players involved will be heard, as well as the match director and his collaborators.