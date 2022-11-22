Oriol Junqueras, Carles Puigdemont and Artur Mas, in March 2016 at an event in Barcelona. albert garcia

The defenses of those investigated by the Court of Accounts for the irregular use of public funds for the organization of the referendum of 1-O 2017 and the foreign promotion of the process pro-independence party have requested the annulment of the case or its filing. This is stated in the writings sent to the supervisory body in response to the demands presented months ago by the Prosecutor’s Office and by the Catalan Civil Society entity, which ask that the defendants —among them, the former presidents Artur Mas and Carles Puigdemont, and the former vice president Oriol Junqueras—be sentenced for accounting liability to refund to the public coffers the sum that is determined to be unduly spent for such purposes. In the opinion of the Prosecutor’s Office, said amount is 3.4 million euros, and according to Civil Society it amounts to 5.3 million. The State Attorney withdrew last January from the procedure. The case affects 35 former senior officials and officials of the Catalan Generalitat, including the two former presidents and the ERC leader.

The legal teams of the defendants held a coordination meeting on November 10 in which they agreed on various strategies to try to defuse the case, in the heat of the political debate on the proposal to modify the crime of embezzlement —although this aspect is not mentioned in his writings—and less than a month from the preliminary hearing. This will take place on December 16 at the headquarters of the Court of Accounts. What was agreed by the defenses is to question the entire file from its origin, with a diversity of approaches and distribution of roles among the lawyers. At said hearing, some lawyers will demand that the supervisory body consult the Constitutional Court if it should annul part of its own operating rules (which the defendants consider irregular) and others will request that it be accepted that a violation of fundamental rights has occurred in this investigation. and the cause is shelved.

The sentence imposed by the Supreme Court in 2019 on four former members of the Government of the Generalitat -including Junqueras- for the crime of embezzlement resulted in prison terms and disqualification, but left the calculation of how much the expenses amounted to the Court of Auditors irregular of the process. This will give rise, if there is a conviction in this area, to a fine for accounting responsibility. In addition, in the case of the supervisory body, Carles Puigdemont (who has not been able to be tried in criminal proceedings because he has been on the run since 2017) and Artur Mas (who was convicted of disobedience in a previous case, but was not for embezzlement). Along with them there are thirty former high-ranking officials of the Generalitat who also face a possible million-dollar penalty.

In their briefs before the Court of Accounts, the defenses frontally attack the cause and the faltering development it has experienced. In 2017, the body estimated irregular expenses at 9.5 million euros. The Prosecutor’s demand, however, later reduced them to a third party. The lawyers plan to fully exploit these apparent contradictions and try to close the file without going to trial.

In the event that the case continues with its normal processing, which is most likely, the court is already thinking of dates in March or June as the most convenient to hold the trial. The objective is to prevent it from fully coinciding with electoral processes, since the municipal and regional elections will take place in May, and the general elections at the end of 2023. The setting of the date is in the hands of the counselor Elena Hernáez —appointed at the proposal of the PP—, who will preside over the trial. The sentence will be appealable before the Prosecution Chamber —in which there is a majority of the progressive sector— and, ultimately, before the Supreme Court.

Said progressive majority of the Trial Chamber was key for the Court of Accounts to accept on February 28 the guarantees presented by the Generalitat to pay the bail of those investigated. Hernáez, in turn, will also preside over the hearing of previous issues next December. In this act, the parties will propose evidence, whether documentary, expert or testimonial, which will be approved or denied by the aforementioned counselor.

In their response to the prosecutor’s demand and to argue that this file should never reach that trial, the defenses question the legitimacy of the process and the methods used in its development, generating, in their opinion, defenselessness. Puigdemont, defended by the lawyer Gonzalo Boye, maintains that the Court of Accounts has acted with “criminalizing efforts” in search of “non-existent responsibilities”. Oriol Junqueras affirms that the supervisory body “does not meet the requirements established by the jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights to be considered an independent and impartial court.” And he demands that, if the Court of Accounts wants to continue with this file, it raises a conflict of jurisdiction with the investigating court number 13 of Barcelona, ​​where criminal investigations related to the process.

The defense of Artur Mas – exercised by the lawyer and former counselor of the Generalitat Francesc Homs, who is also investigated in this case – maintains that the expenses attributed to him “have no relation to the self-determination process.” For his part, the former Minister of Economy Andreu Mas-Colell, defended by the professor of Administrative Law Joaquín Tornos, maintains that no strict liability can be demanded of him for the funds used to promote independence plans abroad because his scope of action was economic. His defense alleges that he held the same position when the first consultation of 9-N took place and no one accused him then of having accounting responsibilities for the expenses to organize it.