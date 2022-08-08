MediaMarkt launches a new mega-pack that includes the Horizon games: Forbidden West, Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7 (Sold out).

Update: PS5 returns to stores, and although MediaMarkt has stood out today for offering digital packs, now it returns with a bundle loaded with games. We are talking about a PS5 with a reader that, for 779 euros, is accompanied by Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and Elden Ring, as well as an additional DualSense controller.

original news: Can’t find where to buy Playstation 5? It is being a complicated battle for many, but without further ado, we leave you the links below to buy it as soon as they are available. Remember that it is very possible that they will be sold out in a matter of minutes.

The lack of stock has marked the initial measures of this new generation, both in the case of Playstation 5 like the Xbox Series, so to make things a little easier for you, here you will find purchase links to stores, and the estimated start time of this new reservation campaign. As we do not have data on all of them, as they become known, we will update the topic instantly.

On the other hand, here you will find links to buy some of the first PlayStation 5 video games, a console that is sold in two different models: a standard one with a disc player for €499and a Digital version without a reader by €399.

Where to buy PlayStation 5 in Spain

Each merchant has its own reservation start time, so in many cases the purchase link will only work once that set time is reached. There are stores that will open very soon, and others that will open at noon, so whatever your choice, keep that time in mind.

PlayStation 5 launch games

Now, it is of little use to have a brand new generation console, if you do not have games that accompany it. On the occasion of the event, PlayStation has also confirmed the list of ps5 launch games. High-profile titles, ranging from open-world superhero proposals like Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales, to long-awaited remakes like Demon’s Souls.

Without forgetting greats like Assassins Creed Valhalla, of course. Although there will also be fun for all audiences with Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and with the cheerful Astros Playroom that will reveal the new features of the console. Next, we show you the different confirmed launch titlesavailable to play from day one on PlayStation 5.

Astros Playroom Comes pre-installed with the console

Of course this It is not the only thing you can play on your PlayStation 5, where there will be numerous games of this generation, and some intergenerational, that can be played on the new console. Titles that we review in our list with all the games that will be upgraded for free to PS5. If you want to be aware of all the news of the console now that the new generation is approaching, do not hesitate to review our chronicle with all the announcements of the PS5 event.

