The protests in opposition to the controversial head of state proceed 4 weeks after the election in Belarus. Greater than 40 demonstrators have once more been arrested.

MINSK / BERLIN dpa | 1000’s of ladies demonstrated once more in Belarus in opposition to the controversial head of state Alexander Lukashenko. They walked via the capital Minsk on Saturday and waved white, pink and white flags. These photos have been shared on social networks. Many carried flowers with them. The opposition had referred to as for the so-called “March of the Ladies”. In different cities of the ex-Soviet republic, too, many ladies protested on Saturday, September fifth.

On Saturday morning there have been primarily college students within the metropolis who had come collectively for a “solidarity marketing campaign”. There have been additionally arrests once more. Actual numbers have been initially not identified. Movies could possibly be seen how uniformed males brutally dragged some peaceable demonstrating college students into minibuses. Dozens of individuals have been additionally taken away by the police the day earlier than. Round half of these arrested would face a penalty, stated the Inside Ministry. Initially of the protests, safety forces arrested practically 7,000 individuals. After that, they largely held again.

In keeping with the Wesna human rights group, safety forces brutally arrested demonstrators at a college. Some college students sang peacefully in entrance of the colleges and demanded the discharge of political prisoners. The Ministry of Training due to this fact introduced that it will enhance controls at universities.

The chief of the democracy motion is the activist Svetlana Tichanovskaya. The 37-year-old competed in opposition to Lukashenko within the presidential election on August 9, however after 26 years in energy he claims victory with 80 p.c of the vote. Since then, there have been new protests every single day for nearly 4 weeks.

Tichanovskaya, who emigrated to the EU nation Lithuania underneath strain from the authorities after the election, needed to satisfy the opposition member Pavel Latuschko in Vilnius on Saturday. Latuschko is a member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council, which seeks a peaceable change of energy. A video hyperlink was deliberate for the night, at which Tichanovskaya would reply questions from the Belarusians.

In view of the facility battle within the Jap European nation, Federal Overseas Minister Heiko Maas threatened to tighten punitive measures in opposition to Lukashenko. “Because the European Union, we don’t acknowledge the election and have selected sanctions. We are actually implementing this. If Lukashenko doesn’t react, there might be additional sanctions ”, Maas advised“ Bild am Sonntag ”.

On the similar time Maas made it clear what he expects from the management in Minsk: “I demand from Lukashenko that he negotiates with the opposition, that the election is repeated, that Lukashenko instantly stops imprisoning and abusing peaceable demonstrators, that he defends human rights and respects the liberty of the press. “