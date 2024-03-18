Yesterday afternoon the version thatThe protests and mobilizations of university students could be reactivated this start of the week in the Autonomous university of Occident. This after the State Congress yesterday gave the first reading to the project for the reform of the internal statutes of that institution. The university students confirmed that the dismissal of the new rector, Pedro Flores, was not included in the amendment proposal, as insisted by a group of university students dissatisfied with the appointment of the new rector. Given this, there could be new mobilizations to demand the departure of Flores from the rectory and the holding of a new consultation through more democratic processes.

BE ON WEDNESDAY when the members of the 64th legislature in Sinaloa give the second reading to the proposal to reform the statutes of the UAdeO. Yesterday, the president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo), Feliciano Castro, ruled out the possibility that Congress would include at the last minute the proposal to dismiss the new rector, Pedro Flores, and call for an open consultation. In a meeting with representatives of the media, he warned that the removal of Pedro Flores is an issue that must be evaluated internally by the University Council.

By the way, the Autonomous University of Sinaloa continues with financial problems and it is the State Government, by instruction of the governor, also the former rector of the UAS, Rubén Rocha Moya, who has become the economic lifeline of the Rosalina house. The last deposit from the state government for the UAS was 121 million pesos, for the institution to cover the payment of tax credits. Even so, an agreement between both parties is not progressing to resolve the conflict derived from the reform of the Higher Education Law and which has become more tense with at least five lawsuits initiated against the suspended rector, Jesús Madueña Molina; the person in charge of the rectory, Robespierre Lizárraga, and members of the purchasing committee, for alleged irregularities in the use of public resources.

The President of the Republic could return very soon to Sinaloa for the umpteenth time and I would do it to be able to appreciate the total solar eclipse in Mazatlán in all its magnitude. In his last visit, the president hinted at this possibility, since the Sinaloan port will be the geographical point where this phenomenon can be appreciated in all its beauty. Mazatlán is fully booked for April 8 and the days before.

A meeting of leaders took place during the 100 Signatures event, Leaders Meetup, organized by EL DEBATE over the weekend, where columnists, politicians, businessmen and candidates came together to talk about the future of Mexico. The governor recognized the contribution of journalists to the democratic development of Sinaloa.