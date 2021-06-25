More protected areas such as orchards and species-rich pastures as well as stricter regulations for the use of pesticides:

On Friday, the Federal Council decided on the package of measures adopted by the Bundestag on Thursday evening for better protection of insects. Affected farmers should receive compensation payments.

The federal cabinet passed the legislative package in February after a long tug-of-war. The basis for this is the insect protection action program adopted by the government in September 2019. In addition to the Insect Protection Act by Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD), this also includes an amendment to the so-called Plant Protection Application Ordinance under the leadership of Julia Klöckner’s (CDU) Agriculture Ministry.

In the field of plant protection, a significant reduction in the use of pesticides is now planned, including in protected areas and at the edge of bodies of water, as well as phasing out glyphosate by the end of 2023. Light pollution is to be reduced in protected areas and the use of insect traps restricted. With “Temporary Nature”, temporary insect habitats, such as those that arise when raw materials are extracted, can be preserved for 15 years.

According to government reports, the total mass of insects and the diversity of species have declined sharply in recent decades. But insects are very important, as Environment Minister Schulze emphasized. They are pollinators, a kind of natural garbage disposal and health service, she said in the Federal Council. “This law is a milestone,” she said, satisfied with the new regulation.

jp / jm