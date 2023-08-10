One year has passed since the reestablishment of relations between Colombia and Venezuela, an announcement expected by many, but which as of today today it has left more debts and unfulfilled promises than real and concrete actions.

Although it is not easy to put all the diplomatic, economic, political and security framework into operation after four years of rupture, there are those who consider that the implementation has been quite slow. So much so that after a year there is only one consulate open of the 14 that were promised. And not to mention two ambassadorial appointments by both countries.

The story began on the night of August 11, 2022 when the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, reported that he decided “in response to the Venezuelan government, which has appointed an ambassador, that it will be his responsibility to normalize diplomatic relations between the two countries, appoint Armando Benedetti as ambassador of Colombia to Venezuelahoping for the approval of that government”.

Benedetti would have – in Petro’s words – the “arduous task of normalizing relations between the two countries” and “reestablish the institutionality that existed decades before,” and it did. The rest is history.

On the Venezuelan side, Félix Plasencia was appointed, a diplomat with extensive experience who was later replaced by Army General Carlos Martínez.

But neither Venezuelans nor Colombians have had the promised or expected results. The Colombian embassy in Caracas works with three officials and the consulate is not close to opening.

What is known is that, when relations were broken, the jobs were closed and distributed to other countries, so retaking those vacancies has a considerable cost for the Colombian foreign service. In the case of the Venezuelan Embassy in Bogotá, the headquarters is not even suitable for shipping.

What the business says

During this year there have also been some meetings in both countries of businessmen who want to resume investment, but the steps have been slow.

Some Colombians have complained that the little that has been sold is across the border, but beyond that they do not have State support. This is referring to ProColombia, a government agency in charge of promoting exports of non-mining energy goods and services in markets with potential, the expansion of Colombian companies, the attraction of foreign direct investment to Colombia, the positioning of the country as a tourist destination for vacations and meetings and the Country Brand, according to the agency’s website.

Carlos Luna was appointed to the direction of ProColombia in Caracas, who told this newspaper that he is not authorized to make statements. One year after the restoration, ProColombia has not yet opened a commercial office in Caracas.

“There is not enough confidence. The Colombian is afraid to go to Venezuela because there is no legal security. There is no constitutional or legal scaffolding,” Venezuelan deputy Juan Carlos Palencia, knowledgeable about bilateral relations, told this outlet.

These statements coincide with that of several Colombian businessmen, who in conversations with this newspaper expressed their concern about the few advances.

In figures reported by the National Administrative Department of Statistics of Colombia (Dane) and presented by the Chamber of Venezuelan-Colombian Economic Integration (Cavecol), in the period January-May there were an increase in Venezuelan imports of Colombian origin of US$ 224 million in 2022 to US$247 million in 2023, an increase of 10 percent.

Regarding Venezuelan exports to Colombia, a growth of 117 percent is reflected compared to the same period in 2022, going from US$29.5 million to US$64 million.

Cavecol has insisted that although there is improvement, the balance is not favorable for Venezuela. Which is also affected by the issue of smuggling.

Smuggling and mafias

Although both governments declared that they would work to improve border conditions after seven years of pedestrian closure due to bridges, trails or irregular crossings they became the passageway for merchandise controlled by irregular groups in complicity with security agencies.

For example, according to the Confederation of Associations of Agricultural Producers of Venezuela (Fedeagro), around 20,000 kilos of Colombian potatoes enter the country through the border trails, either in the form of seeds or the item itself. Many arrive contaminated with what is known as “the black wart”.

Entrepreneurs denounce soft drink smuggling

“Many producers fell into this contraband that by not having their proper phytosanitary permits there is no customs control and we have had the disease”, Celso Fantinel, president of Fedeagro, tells EL TIEMPO.

But it is not only this rube, also the soft drinks. As explained by Carlos Palumbo, executive director of the National Association of Refreshing Drinks (Anber), currently more than 2,100,000 boxes of black tails enter each month without complying with controls and sanitary, labeling and metrology regulations; and without contributing to the payment of national and municipal taxes as the formal industry does.

“These are products that compete unfairly, by not assuming the same products from the Venezuelan industry, putting the economic viability and operational continuity of national companies at risk.”

The product enters through the border states of Zulia and Táchira, and concern is spreading because “puts more than 6,500 direct jobs and more than 32,500 jobs at risk indirect generated by the national soft drink industry”, said Palumbo.

Given this, the Colombian company Postobón issued a statement saying that companies from both countries are victims of this crime and Postobón has not been the exception.

“In effect, in recent years some of the famous brands of this beverage company and their health records have been falsified and illegally registered with the Venezuelan authorities by criminal organizations, which has facilitated the smuggling of these products from Colombia to Venezuela, affecting not only the participants of this market, but also the brands and reputation of Postobón. These events have been the subject of judicial complaints and administrative processes that are still pending resolution by the Venezuelan authorities,” reads the document. release.

For the former deputy and leader of the Primero Justicia party in Táchira state, Karim Vera, the irregular steps continue to operate normally. “Venezuelan markets continue to be full of Colombian merchandise that it does not pass through the international bridges, that it is not nationalized but continues to pass through the irregular passes where the few that fill their pockets of resources are the irregular groups and the Armed Forces”, he says.

The political and security sphere

President Petro’s effort to break the isolation that falls on Maduro has been remarkable, “but this without much success given the widespread rejection generated by the figure of the Venezuelan president himself”says Daniel Arias, a political scientist and expert in regional development.

For Arias, although it is important that diplomatic relations have been reestablished and it can be classified as a success for the Colombian president, the political blockade that exists with the European Union and the United States has not yet been broken, due to the strong position of these actors that there will be no reduction in sanctions if there are no guarantees of competitive elections in Venezuela. This represents a great challenge for Petro, so far unsuccessful.

On the other hand, Venezuela hosts the peace talks between the ELN and the Colombian government, so it is a key factor to maintain these bilateral relations.

In statements to CNN en Español television, the internationalist Giovanna de Michele assured that this relaunch of binational relations has had more expectations than concrete achievements, but highlights this “fundamental” participation of the country in the peace talks.

For the Federation of Colombians in Venezuela (Fedecol) there have been more promises than realities. A communication sent to President Petro requesting the opening of the consulate has not yet received a response. And there are at least four million Colombians living in the neighboring country.

This newspaper recently learned that some progress has been made in terms of victims’ committees after the statements by Salvatore Mancuso and meetings of border commissions.

As far as transportation is concerned, flights have resumed and vehicular passage across the border continues to be the most tangible.

