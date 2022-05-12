in these last few weeks Nintendo has been in the eye of controversy for a reason, since some of his exes employees They revealed the somewhat abusive conditions that the company had to treat them. Apparently, the topic is not over, since a journalist from the site known as Axios further investigated this irreverent subject.

A former company contractor mentioned that his position was more demanding than one might imagine, especially in terms of free time outside office hours, coupled with limited options for promotion. And something that caught our attention was the statement that if this worker wanted to attend his grandfather’s funeral, it was synonymous with direct dismissal.

Only one of these complaints by former employees has been made public by Nintendo, so having this information is likely to have more bad labor practices under the table. This led directly to the president of the American division, Douglas Bowserto give an internal message to the active workers in the company.

The message claims to be aware of what happened with everything, so the relevant investigations will be carried out to find the sources and try to see the decisions to be made within the manager. Ensuring in the same way that the company is totally against inappropriate behavior, which includes harassment, discrimination and intimidation.

editor’s note: If more of these types of accusations come to light, it is likely that the company is at a crossroads, not only because of the marked work schedules. But also for the crime of not unionizing employees, something to which citizens have a right, but for some reason it is not done in this company.

