“We decided the team that emerged in training. And Toto wasn’t there. If he suffers an injury? Not at all”, were the words he spoke Marco Rose, coach of Borussia Dortmund, when asked about the absence of Thorgan Hazard in this weekend’s clash against Union Berlin. Something that has caught the attention of the German media, since he was not even summoned, something unusual.

Thorgan is one of the team’s most important players and his sudden disappearance, without any justification, leaves a question mark in the Bundesliga. The local media are already detailing the bad moment that the brother of the Real Madrid player is going through. It seems that they could be going through a similar situation, one at the white club and the other at Dortmund.

‘Signated’ against Leverkusen

“In the previous 5-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, Hazard was still in the starting XI, but disappointing.”it states footballtransfers. The Belgian winger played 61 ‘and was replaced by the young American Giovanni Reyna, when his team lost 1-4. A clear decision by Rose, pointing it out, given Hazard’s poor performance. For the moment, The winger has 5 goals and an assist in 22 games in all competitions, totaling 1,031 minutes.

Thorgan, 28, was going through a great moment of form until this sudden stop. So much so that there was already more talk about him than about his brother, who was at the time one of the stars of the football scene. The youngest of the Hazard shone with Belgium in the last European Championship. His role was highlighted in Roberto Martínez’s team. Although at Dortmund he was not the undisputed starter, he always had minutes. In October he grabbed the headlines after scoring a brace as a starter against Ingolstadt in the German Cup. Now looking for Thorgan Hazard…