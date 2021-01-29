The Benfica coach, Jorge Jesús, has tested positive for covid-19, after seven previous tests in which the result was negative, and he is stable with respiratory infection.

As reported this morning by the Benfica it’s a statement, it is an atypical case where “the virus is only detected after a few days, with the evolution of the respiratory infection and worsening of the symptoms”.

Jorge Jesus, which last season won the Brazilian League and the Copa Libertadores with the Flamengo, is isolated – tonight he did not coach Benfica in the quarterfinals of the Portuguese Cup – and the club’s medical team will monitor his health.

On March 16, as Flamengo coach, the Brazilian club reported that Jorge Jesús had tested positive, although two days later he claimed that it had been a false positive.