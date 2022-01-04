2022 is starting with everything in the technology section, as we have just learned about some of the news that will come this year. The company AMD shared that this year we will see powerful new processors and graphics cards. Of course NVIDIA he couldn’t be left behind in the game.

NVIDIA is another of the great players in the field of computing and accessories for the world of gaming on the PC. Since everyone is presenting news, the company has just announced the arrival of its new GPU: the RTX 3090 Ti, which will undoubtedly become one of the most coveted.

NVIDIA’s new RTX 3090 Ti, here’s what we know

The Consumer Electronic Show it is one of the most important technology events. This is celebrated year after year and serves so that different companies can show their different technological advances. It was in its 2022 edition that NVIDIA presented its new RTX 3090 Ti.

Although in appearance it is quite similar to the RTX 3090 normal, the new GPU of NVIDIA it contains 24GB of GDDR6X running at 21 gbps. This makes it 7.7% faster than its predecessor, allowing better performance for 4K gaming and AI tasks. In addition to that it will include 40 teraflops of performance and 78 teraflops for raytracing.

Although they did not state how much power it will consume, the medium The Verge He shared some rumors that seem to indicate that he would need a power unit of about 1000 watts. This would make the new RTX from NVIDIA be one of the most energy consuming. However, from the specs, it seems that it will be necessary.

NVIDIA assured that they will give more details about their RTX 3090 Ti at another point this month, so at the moment there is no price. However, there are some estimates online that assure that it could be launched at a cost of $ 2000 dollars, about 40,000 Mexican pesos. Will you start saving to buy it when it comes out?

