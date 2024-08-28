Home policy

Press Split

Minister Lauterbach plans more prevention against cardiovascular diseases © Michael Kappeler/dpa

The name says it all: Healthy Heart Act. With several building blocks, the most common cause of death in Germany should be prevented more often.

Berlin – According to the federal government’s plans, new preventive measures with regular check-ups are intended to prevent more heart disease in Germany. The cabinet has introduced a bill by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach that provides for additional options for preventive care and early detection at the expense of health insurance companies. “We need to protect the health of the heart better,” said the SPD politician. Germany has a problem with too many deaths from heart disease.

Specifically, young people aged 12 to 14 and adults at certain ages will be invited by health insurance companies to undergo laboratory tests and analyses of risk factors. Existing health examinations will be expanded to include check-ups for cardiovascular diseases at the ages of 25, 40 and 50. Medicines that lower blood lipid levels and help people quit smoking will be easier to prescribe.

Multiple risk factors for heart disease

Cardiovascular diseases are the most common cause of death in Germany, as the ministry explained in the draft. A large part of this is due to lifestyle, which can be changed – such as an unhealthy diet, little exercise, smoking and heavy alcohol consumption. Better prevention could also save billions in healthcare costs. dpa